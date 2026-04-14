Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar is more than just a New York City staple — it’s also one of the biggest celeb hot spots. Located in Midtown Manhattan on East 55th Street, the swanky bar and restaurant is one of the only places you’ll see A+-listers venturing above 14th Street (with the exception of Saturday Night Live appearances). Among the NYC eatery’s regulars are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as the Kardashians. Totally casual.

It’s easy to see its appeal. The menu is full of Ralph Lauren’s personal favorite items, ranging from the caviar and potatoes appetizer to the bone-in ribeye entree. Foodies have nothing but good things to say about the menu, while influencers flock to it for the aesthetic backdrop. Plus, the spot is notoriously hard to get into, allowing for a more private setting.

But could anything really be worth all this hype? Somehow (read: with the help of my friend who has some handy connections), I managed to snag a 5 p.m. Wednesday night reservation to find out. Here’s a full breakdown of my first time at Polo Bar, including the food I ate, cocktails I drank, and celebs I spotted.

Getting A Reservation Requires Patience... Or An Amex Hookup

The official way to get a reservation at Polo Bar is by calling the restaurant directly at exactly 10 a.m. Eastern Time, 30 days in advance, and waiting on hold for 30 to 90 minutes — a strategy that yields mixed results.

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If you don’t want to hold your horses waiting for a reservation, there are some workarounds. You can also try getting a res through the members-only app Dorsia or look for a last-minute opening on ResX. American Express Platinum cardholders also have the perk of Polo Bar reservations. If you have a friend who works at Amex, they might have access, too. Typically, though, those open spots are only at 5 p.m. or 10 p.m. and can seat a maximum of four people.

The Vibe Is Elevated Equestrian

After securing your reservation, make sure you dress to impress. Rumor has it the staff takes notes on visitors — and people who match the ~vibe~ get preferential treatment for future bookings. This is, of course, totally hearsay. But there’s no harm in putting your best foot forward.

Once you arrive at 1 E 55th St., you’re greeted by a doorman holding an iPad full of reservations. Give him your name to enter the mahogany-covered bar area, where you can people-watch and enjoy complimentary bar snacks — including fried olives and nuts — while you wait for your table. The Polo Bar only seats complete parties, so try to be punctual.

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When your table’s ready, you’ll be invited to head downstairs to the main dining area. It’s full of dark woods, brown leather, and equestrian art. The iconic interior matches the aesthetic of what I imagine an English hunting cabin to look like: warm and cozy, but refined.

The Food & Drink Order Hit The Spot

The Polo Bar might be best known for its celebrity clientele and gorgeous interior design, but the menu deserves some hype, too. The classic American food is elevated and delicious — plus, it’s not *that* expensive, all things considered.

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To start, we ordered a round of drinks (mostly extra dirty martinis), plus pigs in a blanket and a Caesar salad. For entrees, the four of us split The Polo Bar Burger ($35) and Ralph’s Corned Beef Sandwich ($36), which is apparently Taylor Swift’s fave, with a side of fries and coleslaw. Not the fanciest order in the world, but the perfect hearty meal for a chilly night out.

Obviously, we finished off the evening with dessert: The Polo Bar Brownie ($18), which is served with walnuts, homemade vanilla ice cream, and warm chocolate sauce. A decadent finish to a truly treat-yourself meal.

The Overall Experience Was A 10/10

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I went into Polo Bar with cautiously hopeful expectations, and it outdid all of them. From our always friendly waiter (who went out of her way to get us more fried olives when we raved about them) to spotting Carson Kressley and Kardashians bestie Jonathan Cheban, aka Food God, across the dining room, every part of the evening was picture-perfect.

It was the kind of dinner I’d happily splurge on, but the total was less than $115 per person (with tip). Definitely not cheap, but not as steep as I thought, either. TLDR: I can see why A-listers keep this one in their restaurant rotation — if getting a reservation was any easier, I’d be tempted to make it a biweekly outing, too.