Young woman illuminated by a neon light with a TV monitor as Pluto retrograde 2022 ends.

How Pluto Retrograde 2022 Ending Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

It’s time to take your power back.

By Valerie Mesa
After nearly six months, Pluto retrograde 2022 is *finally* coming to an end on Saturday, Oct. 8. With the planet of destruction and regeneration stationing direct, not only will you be confronted with deep truths that have been hidden from your conscious mind, but you’ll also be presented with an opportunity to take your power back.

Aries (March 21—April 19)

You’re becoming more clear on themes surrounding your career, reputation, and legacy in the world. What is your soul mission, and how can you continue to cultivate this unique vision without your power being taken away from you?

