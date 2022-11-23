Get your head in the game, because Black Friday sales are in full swing and PlayStation Store is getting in on the shopping event with with major deals on hundreds of game, some up to 60% off regular prices. These aren’t bottom of the bin games either, because PlayStation Store Black Friday 2022 deals include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and EA Sports FIFA 23. So, grab your PS5 or PS4 and have a go at these games during the holiday break — and you’ll know you’ve already won by snapping up these sweet game deals.

These picks from the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale will have you roaming the grounds of Gotham City to the soccer pitches of FIFA World Cup. Step into the Norse Myth to fight an immortal fire giant or swing across the skyscrapers of New York City as Spider-Man. If these aren’t enough, you can shop hundreds more discounted games on PlayStation Store.

The Black Friday sale will last through to Nov. 29, but I wouldn’t wait until then to snatch up the deals before they’re gone. Pair it with some new gear as the PlayStation Gear Store is also offering 50% off select items.

Spider-Man

In Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is trained under the wings of Peter Parker as a new Spider-Man. When his home of New York is under danger, he must stand up and be the hero. You can save 60% on the game now.

NBA 2K23

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker might be no longer, but you can still shoot hoops with Booker in NBA 2K23 Season Two in the Wild West. The slam dunk on this deal is that it’s 50% off.

Grand Theft Auto V

It’s no brainer that GTAV is among the best-selling video game of all time, the best part is it’s 50% off. In Los Santos, three protagonists, “a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath,” take on heists to survive.

Call of Duty

The hugely popular combat and shooter game set during the Cold War in the early 1980s will challenge your weapons game. The standard edition is 67% off until Nov. 29, so don’t miss out.

FIFA 23

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicking off in Qatar on Nov. 20, play the PS5 version of the soccer game for 40% off. Follow along with real-life tournament results, fixtures, statistics, and lineups. In Tournament Mode, you can choose to play as one of 32 nations to decide who takes the trophy home.

Gotham Knights

This Warner Bros. game set in Gotham City is bound to have your crime saving instincts in action with Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin out to defeat villians and protect the streets of Gotham. The game is now 40% off.

Stray

POV: You’re an adorable stray cat in the “neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity” who must solve mysteries and defend yourself against threats to escape the forgotten city. You’ll play and see the world through the eyes of the cat, purr the game’s description. Stray is 20% off.

Horizon Forbidden West

For the character Aloy, the Forbidden West is a “far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.” She needs to restore life and balance, while defeating an enemy to save life on Earth. You can save 43% on the game on PlayStation Store.

LEGO Star Wars

The Star Wars Triology in LEGO form and 50% off, you can get in the action of all nine Skywalker saga films as over 300 LEGO characters including Luke, Leia, Han, Lando, and Darth Vader.

Cyberpunk 2077

This adventure filled game is in the megalopolis of Night City, where a cyberpunk mercenary fights for survival, according to PlayStation. You can take on jobs, build a reputation, and forge relationships that will change the story as you play. The game is now 40% off.

Assassin's Creed

In the world of Norse Myth, you must assume the role as Eivor to save Odin’s son, Baldr, from the immportal fire giant, Surtr. Since the Assassin’s Creed installment launched on March 10, 2022, the game has gained popularity and it’s now 50% off on Black Friday.

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition

Transport yourself to Tokyo with this role-playing game. Channel your Joker energy after you get this game for 25% off.