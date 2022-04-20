TikTok has become a go-to resource for finding delicious recipes online. From viral baked dishes to quick snacks you can whip up in your air fryer, the foodie side of the FYP is full of yummy goodness for any occasion. In fact, there are tons of plant-based recipes on TikTok for Earth Day that you can make for you and your roomies.

While plant-based recipes are great every day of the year, they’re especially important to enjoy on Apr. 22. Eating fresh and plant-based is just one way you can do something for the planet. Let’s not forget that vegan recipes can be delicious AF, so why not try something new? If you’re looking for some vegan recipes that your whole family can enjoy on Earth Day, look no further.

These 12 plant-based recipes on TikTok can also be used to plan an Earth Day dinner party with your besties or just a romantic picnic date with your partner as you enjoy some fresh air. Whatever your Earth Day plans, you’re sure to find a vegan recipe here that you’ll want to try.

01 Budget-Friendly Three Bean Salad TikTok If you’re looking for something simple and budget-friendly, you’ll want to try this three bean salad recipe from TikToker @somethingnutritious. You can even meal prep this salad to enjoy all week long with arugula, some grains, or even as a snack with chips.

02 Mushroom Stroganoff This mushroom stroganoff recipe from TikToker @get.plant.ed looks so tasty that even if you aren’t plant-based, you’ll want to try it. This noodle dish is also perfect if the weather is still a little chilly outside, and you just want a warm bowl to enjoy. So, save mushroom for this recipe.

03 These Kim Kardashian-Inspired Chili Spiced Potatoes TikToker @justinecooksvegan has this chili spiced potatoes recipe inspired by Kim Kardashian, who is vegan when she eats at home. This recipe is also healing for skin issues like psoriasis, which Kim has openly dealt with. Plus, not only does this tutorial teach you how to make the potatoes, but it also shows you an arugula salad to serve on the side as well.

04 Earth Day Cookies These plant-based Earth Day cookies are super adorable. Following the recipe from TikToker @bearenger, you’ll want to mix up so vegan cookie dough and separate it into two piles. One will be green with matcha powder and the other will be blue with blue spirulina to represent the Earth. You can also use food coloring as well if you don’t have these ingredients. When your cookies come out of the oven, they’ll look like mini planet Earths that are sweet and tasty.

05 Green Earth Day Pancakes TikTok This fun green pancakes recipes from TikToker @maxlamanna_ is a fun way to kick off Earth Day with an on-theme breakfast. The pancakes get their green color from spinach mixed into the batter. You can also add blueberries to make your pancakes look like planet Earth as well.

06 Plant-Based Fajitas These fajitas from TikToker @ballehurns are eggplant-based, which just means they use eggplants instead of meat. You won’t even know the difference and these may end up being your fave new tacos.

07 Chickpea “Tuna” Salad For a delicious lunchtime meal, you may want to try making this chickpea “tuna” salad. This recipe from TikToker @amywilichowski can make the most delicious sandwiches for you and your partner to enjoy on your Earth Day picnic. As @amywilichowski says, this plant-based recipe is “divine.”

08 Vegan Burritos You’ve probably heard someone say they know where to get the best burritos in town, but they probably haven’t tried this vegan burrito recipe from TikToker @plantyou, which uses coconut yogurt instead of sour cream. You also must grill them for a bit to really get the delicious crispy outside with the warm soft inside.

09 Plant-Based Carrot Hot Dogs TikTok These plant-based hot dogs from TikToker @angelasplantbasedkitchen look like real hot dogs, but they’re actually carrots. That’s right, these vegan hot dogs are made with carrots and rice paper to give them that hot dog look. They’re the perfect vegan dish to serve at your Earth Day backyard hang.

10 Mini Sweet Pepper Nachos These sweet pepper nachos are a great idea for an Earth Day dinner. They make a delicious vegan appetizer and the recipe from @soyceress is super easy to follow along. These are so good that you might not even want to share and tell everyone they’re nachos.

11 Vegan Sweet Potato Mash Another fun idea for an Earth Day breakfast is this vegan sweet potato mash from TikToker @racheltaenzler. After air frying your sweet potatoes, mix in some of your fave veggies. Serve with some toast and your fave iced coffee for a truly wonderful start to your Earth Day.