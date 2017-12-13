Have you ever wanted something sweet, spicy, cheesy, and also mercilessly sprinkled with a ton of veggies? There’s a pizza for that. Pizza can cater to the most indecisive tastebuds, and there are even some restaurants that allow customers to create personal combinations. Since those combos are a reflection of the foodie artist in everyone, it's pretty much required to capture your cheesy creations and post them alongside some Instagram captions for pizza pictures that your feed will a-dough. You’re pretty much guaranteed to have a cheesy ever after.

Some of the most laid-back and memorable moments of foodies' lives can be traced back to a slice of pizza — maybe even a whole pizza, if you get down like that. For those who love the triangle-shaped delicacy, it holds a special place in their heart, nestled under a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Pizza is also a very social dish that’s often served at birthday parties, work meetings, movie nights with your besties, and easy dinner dates with your partner. Those moments are all Insta-worthy, so having some pizza captions ready to go is a must.

Some could argue that the bond a person has with their favorite type of pizza is unparalleled. It’s serious business, and messing with someone’s pizza is the equivalent of tampering with someone’s pride and joy. So, if you seem to consume more pizza than air these days, take a bite out of some of these pizza quotes for Instagram to fully describe your love to the masses.

"There's no better feeling in the whole world than a warm pizza box on your lap." — Kevin James "Roses are red, pizza sauce is, too. I order a large, and none of it's for you." "That was one of the best pizzas I have ever eaten in my life. The cheese was so good it made me faint." — Elvis Presley "The secret ingredient is always cheese." "Every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself." — Bill Murray "Problems come and go. Pizza is forever." “My love is pizza-shaped. Won’t you have a slice? It’s circular, so there’s enough to go around." — Dora J. Arod “Those pizzas I ate were for medicinal purposes.” — Amy Neftzger “Life is mostly pain and struggle; the rest is love and deep dish pizza.” — Benedict Smith “I love pizza, meaning: Even when I’m in the middle of eating pizza, I wish I were eating pizza.” — Jandy Nelson “But magic is like pizza: even when it's bad, it's pretty good.” — Neil Patrick Harris “I'd rather have leftover pizza than leftover feelings.” — Sarah Burgess "Surround yourself with pizza, not negativity." "Keep calm and eat pizza." “I want to live in a world where the need for pizza belittles that of war.” ― Jason Barnett "Sugar, spice, and a large pizza slice." "Pizza makes me think that anything is possible." — Henry Rollins "I would never win an award for not loving pizza." — Dwayne Johnson "I love pizza. I want to marry it, but it would just be to eat her family at the wedding." — Mike Birbiglia "You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six." — Yogi Berra "In crust we trust." "Pizza is the only love triangle I ever want." "The perfect lover is one who turns into a pizza at 4 a.m." — Charles Pierce "Wise men say, ‘Forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for late pizza.’" — Michelangelo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "I will never sit around and wait for a man unless he is delivering a pizza." “Let me get a slice of the action.” “I a-dough you pizza.” “Pizza is here today, gone tomato.” “When there’s pizza around, you’re cheesing the day.” “This pie is a real pizza work.” “This pizza is history in the baking.” This slice has a pizza my heart.” “Another slice bites the crust.” “Hello pizza, it’s slice to meet you.” “Slice, slice, baby.”