These Ready-To-Bake Valentine’s Day Cookies Are All About The Hearts

Whether you plan to spend Valentine’s Day with your SO or your besties, you’ll want to make sure your pantry is stacked with treats. Thankfully, Pillsbury’s Valentine’s Day 2022 cookie dough collection includes two returning favorites that are so easy to make. With pre-cut sugar cookies shaped like hearts and bites pre-decorated with pink and red heart designs, you’ve got options. The sweet treats are only available for a limited time, so here’s what you need to know about Pillsbury’s Valentine’s Day lineup make this holiday so sweet.

Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start channeling your left-over holiday spirit towards your upcoming V-Day celebration. The best way to do that is by stocking up on both of Pillsbury’s Valentine’s Day-themed cookie doughs, called the Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough and the Heart Shape Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough. Each Valentine’s Day flavor is available at grocery stores nationwide as of mid-January 2022 and they come ready to bake, so you can get the party started in a matter of minutes. Plus, if that weren’t exciting enough, both of these cookie dough options are safe to eat raw, per Pillsbury, which means you could enjoy your favorite Valentine’s Day-themed dough straight from the package if that’s more your vibe.

So, which cookie dough should you choose to get the Valentine’s season rolling? Here’s the rundown of the ready-to-bake bites.

The Pillsbury Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough is a classic V-Day treat that is sure to make you nostalgic for the days of exchanging Valentines at school. The package comes with 20 pre-cut sugar cookies with red and pink heart designs.

Meanwhile, the Pillsbury Heart Cutout Shape Sugar Cookie Dough comes with 20 pre-cut cookies that can be enjoyed on their own or decorated with a layer (or layers) of icing.

Finally, as a non-traditional V-Day bonus, if you prefer marshmallow bits to heart shapes, you can always start prepping for St. Patrick’s Day extra early with Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough. Mixed with the quintessential marshmallows found in Lucky Charms cereal, this sugar cookie dough makes 12 big cookies that can be enjoyed in the morning or late at night.

Valentine’s Day will be gone before you know it, so make sure you get your sweet treats in order before the big day. As always, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you make your way to the store.