Speaking with certified Pilates instructor and BHSc naturopath Bianca Melas from Alo Moves, Elite Daily got the rundown on a quick Pilates mat routine that won’t have you tripping over your roomies or knocking over your books from your desk. These eight Pilates exercises won’t have you sacrificing a good stretch for space, either. By following along, you’ll have a solid Pilates routine that will keep you energized for everything you have to do that today.