64 Punny Captions About Pie That Are So Sweet, You'll Want A Slice ASAP

Name a dish more versatile than pie. It can be served hot or cold, sweet or savory. There are fruity pies like strawberry rhubarb and cream-filled ones like coconut. With peach pie in the summer and pumpkin pie in the fall, it’s even on the menu all year round. Considering how multifaceted a slice can be, you definitely need some pie puns for Instagram.

Just like apple pie served à la mode, an Instagram post needs something sweet on top: a perfect caption. It’s no secret that punny captions are the best. Sure, they can be cheesy, but even apple pie is delicious when served with a slice of cheddar cheese on top. Just the right pie puns will make whatever foodie snaps you want to post even better. All you need to do is find the right pie pun from this list of 64 captions for your specific slice.

Use a silly caption for a carefree pic of you enjoying some key lime pie on a stick in Florida, or something wholesome for a snap of you enjoying warm pecan pie on the porch with your fam. There’s also apple pie puns for your Fourth of July celebrations and pumpkin pie puns for Thanksgiving dinner. Whatever pie pic you have to post, there is a pun to caption it with. It’s so easy that you’ll be ready for another slice in no time.

"You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, "Piece of Me" "Slice, slice, baby." "Feast your pies on this." "Pie love you berry much." "I only have pies for you." "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." "You are the apple of my pie." "You're my sweetie pie." "Piece out." "Pie, Felicia." "And world piece." "I have fillings for you." "Love at first bite." "Life of pie." "Pie love spending time with you." "You occu-pie my thoughts." "Have a hap-pie day!" "Hello, pumpkin." "And they lived apple-y ever after." "Look at this gourdgeous pie." "What a cutie pie." "This pumpkin pie is so gourd." "Slice to meet you." "May the slice be with you." "I crust you. You can do it!" "Remember the á la mode." "I'm pie-ning for you." "Pie think I love you." "Come to the nerd side, we have pi." "For goodness bakes." "This pie is squash goals." "You bake me happy." "Bake the world a better place." "Give piece a chance." "Piece on Earth." "Pie comes in piece." "The winner bakes it all." "All you knead is love, and pumpkin pie." "Baked to pie-fection." "Life is what you bake of it." "Drop it like it's hot." — Snoop Dogg, "Drop It Like It's Hot" "Bakers gonna bake." "Pie bakes me happy!" "This pie has whisked me off my feet." "Pie'm all ears." "Well, pie never!" "Beauty is in the pie of the beholder." "It caught my pie." "I've got my pie on you." "Keep your eye on the pies!" “I’m currently occu-pied.” “I pecan’t even right now.” “In pie we crust.” “You can crust me.” “This pie is apple-solutely the best.” “I’d like to apple-olgize for eating the last slice.” “I find this slice of pie very a-peel-ing.” “This slice is pie-fect.” “This is my pie or die.” “I have a filling I need another slice of pie.” “Live free and pie hard.” “Alright, cut it out.” “Life is gourd with pie.” “I guess I’m pie a slice.”