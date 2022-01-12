Showing your loved ones how much you care is an all year thing, but on Valentine’s Day, you really get to go all out. For some, this may mean writing your bestie a handwritten note or treating your partner to a picnic in the living room. With PetSmart’s Valentine’s Day 2022 collection, you can also shower your fur babies with some gifts on Feb. 14.
PetSmart never misses an opportunity to celebrate the holidays, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Their 2022 Valentine’s Day collection includes dog clothes, cat toys, and super sweet heart-shaped treats. If your pup has ever given you those too-cute-to-resist eyes as you’re enjoying some chocolate covered strawberries, now you have something to give them to snack on as well. There’s also dapper cat collars, so you and your kitten can dress your best for some Valentine’s Day cat Instas together.
Depending on whether your dog or cat likes to eat, sleep, or play around in the backyard, you’ll be able to find something from PetSmart’s Valentine’s Day 2022 collection that they can enjoy. Along with your present, treat your pet to a home cooked meal or enjoy a cuddly movie night together. Whatever your V-Day plans are, they’ll just love spending time with you — and a new squeaky candy heart wouldn’t hurt as well.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.