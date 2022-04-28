It’s time to head back to the Upside Down as Netflix’s Stranger Things returns for Volume 1 of Season 4 on May 27. While you prepare your Eggo waffles and ‘80s-inspired fits for a marathon-watch at home, your pets can also get ready for the premiere with PetSmart’s Stranger Things collection for dogs. This is the first time PetSmart is collaborating with the popular Netflix series to create toys and apparel for pups inspired by the show.

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, you’ll recognize nods to the show in the collection. For instance, there’s a Ships Ahoy hat and collar set that’ll make your fur friend look like Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley working at the Starcourt Mall. There’s also some adorable character plushies for Eleven, Hopper, and the AV Club that your pup will enjoy cuddling with as you rewatch the series in anticipation of the new episodes.

You can even look cute on your daily walks together as your dog wears a matching bandana with their collar. To look like you’re a part of Hawkins and the Stranger Things universe, you’ll want to check out PetSmart’s Stranger Things collection available now online.

01 The Babysitter Squeaky Toy Netflix 'Stranger Things' Steve Harrington Babysitter Bat Dog Toy PetSmart $12 see on petsmart Keep your pup entertained with this plush squeaky toy that looks like the spiked bat from the series that Steve famously used in Season 2 to fight off the demodogs.

02 Ships Ahoy Uniform Set Netflix 'Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy Uniform Hat & Collar Slide Set PetSmart $10 see on petsmart This Ships Ahoy set is too cute. You’ll definitely want to snap a pic of your pup as they wear the sailor hat and collar slider that says “Dingus” — aka what Robin calls Steve.

03 Waffle Squeaky Toy Netflix 'Stranger' Things Stuck in the Upside Down Waffle Dog Toy PetSmart $7 see on petsmart Just like Eleven, your dog may love waffles and will want to play with this squeaky toy that looks like an Eggo waffle. They’ll love it a waffle lot.

04 Eleven Plush Toy Netflix 'Stranger' Things Eleven Plush Dog Toy PetSmart $11 see on petsmart Eleven’s Season 1 look is so iconic that you’ll instantly recognize this adorable plush. She’s got her wig, pink dress, and even a bloody nose.

05 Hopper Plush Toy Netflix 'Stranger Things' Hopper Plush Dog Toy PetSmart $11 see on petsmart If Hopper is your fave character, you’ll want to get this plush toy that looks like the Hawkins Chief of Police. Not only is this a plush, but it’s got a squeaker inside as well for even more fun.

06 AV Club Plush Toy Netflix Stranger Things AV Club Burrowing Dog Toy PetSmart $20 See on PetSmart Your dog can be a part of the AV Club with this nesting plush toy that looks like an arcade game. Inside, you’ll find plush versions of the entire Stranger Things team — Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas.

07 Skateboard Rope Toy Netflix Stranger Things Max's Skateboard with Rope Dog Toy PetSmart $12 See on PetSmart Get your dog a skateboard like Max’s with this rope toy. It’s perfect for playing a tugging game or fetch in the backyard.

08 Stranger Things Dog Tee Netflix Stranger Things Dog Tee PetSmart $15 See on PetSmart Your dog can dress up for the premiere of Season 4 with this Stranger Things tee. The lightweight tee comes in a variety sizes from extra small to extra large for any sized pup you have at home.

09 Stranger Things Dog Bandana Netflix Stranger Things Pet Bandana PetSmart $10 See on PetSmart If your dog’s style is more bandanas than tees, you’ll want to get them this Stranger Things bandana. The red and black bandana featuring the show’s logo is perfect for your dog to wear on your walks or even a hike through the Upside Down.

10 Dungeons And Dragons Dice Toy Netflix Stranger Things D&D Dice Dog Toy PetSmart $10 See on PetSmart Play with your dog just like the AV Club plays Dungeons and Dragons in Mike’s basement. This plush toy looks exactly like a D&D dice from the game, and even has a squeaker inside to keep them entertained as you play.

11 Palace Arcade Rope Toy Netflix Stranger Things Palace Arcade Dog Toy PetSmart $9 See on PetSmart The fun doesn’t have to stop when you have this arcade game rope toy. It looks just like one of the games from the Palace Arcade from Season 2 of Stranger Things. Not only does this toy have a rope for pulling games, but it’s also a plush toy and has a squeaker inside.