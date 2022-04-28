It’s time to head back to the Upside Down as Netflix’s Stranger Things returns for Volume 1 of Season 4 on May 27. While you prepare your Eggo waffles and ‘80s-inspired fits for a marathon-watch at home, your pets can also get ready for the premiere with PetSmart’s Stranger Things collection for dogs. This is the first time PetSmart is collaborating with the popular Netflix series to create toys and apparel for pups inspired by the show.
If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, you’ll recognize nods to the show in the collection. For instance, there’s a Ships Ahoy hat and collar set that’ll make your fur friend look like Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley working at the Starcourt Mall. There’s also some adorable character plushies for Eleven, Hopper, and the AV Club that your pup will enjoy cuddling with as you rewatch the series in anticipation of the new episodes.
You can even look cute on your daily walks together as your dog wears a matching bandana with their collar. To look like you’re a part of Hawkins and the Stranger Things universe, you’ll want to check out PetSmart’s Stranger Things collection available now online.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.