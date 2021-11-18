You want to make sure everyone in your family gets something off their wishlist this holiday season — yes, even your fur babies at home. Thanks to the Petco Black Friday 2021 sale, you’ll be able to save on presents for not just your dogs and cats, but for all the guinea pigs, reptiles, fish, and birds in your life. Plus, Petco’s Black Friday Week deals for 2021 include weeks of discounts that’ll have you stocking up on all of the essentials for your pet.

ICYMI, Petco started their holiday deals early this year with a Pre-Black Friday sale, which is happening from now until Nov. 20. If you’ve been looking to get your pet into the festive spirit of the holidays, you can take advantage of a buy two, get one free promotion on all the holiday items from the Merry Makings holiday collection in stores and online. Use this Petco Black Friday deal to get some festive winter wear ($18) for your pup to sport on your daily walks or even an adorable Gingerbread costume ($20) they can model for your holiday card photoshoot. You can even find stocking stuffers under $10, $15, and $20 to really spoil all your best fur friends.

In addition to seasonal merch, you can also save on more practical purchases. For one, anyone with a fish at home can also get 50% off open glass tanks now through Nov. 28 for their pet to enjoy. Meanwhile, if you’re someone who orders the same food or cat litter once a month, Petco is also offering 40% for any first-time and qualifying Repeat Delivery orders that are made on Petco.com now through Nov. 24. You’ll also get free shipping for orders over $35. This is a great idea for anyone who wants to just set up a repeat food order that they never have to worry about.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Petco’s Black Friday Week Sale

While these Pre-Black Friday deals are already something to howl over, the real savings start with Petco’s Black Friday Week savings, which begin on Nov. 21 and go through Dec. 4. Select items in the Merry Makings holiday collection will be available for 50% off through Dec. 4 if you purchase them online. If you’d like to purchase your products online but pick them up in store, you’ll also get 25% off if you spent $50 or more. You’ll save a lot of money if you shop online, but if you decide to purchase items in-store, remember to check the CDC’s guidelines for the most updated health rules first

With these discounts, it’s a no-brainer to grab the toys, apparel, and treats that are right on theme for the holiday season. There are even too-adorable-for-words pet holiday pajamas ($15) for your dog or cat to wear on Christmas Eve as you prep for Santa’s arrival. If your family celebrates Hanukkah instead, there are also some fun dog toys like a jelly donut plush ($6) along with a dreidel and gelt set ($6). Along with the buy two, get one free deal, Petco’s Pre-Black Friday sale also includes $30 off if you spend $100 or more on select beds and toys. You can find some really cute holiday-themed pet beds like this sleigh one along with a Christmas tree and gingerbread house all for $30, but for year-round comfort they have traditional pet beds ($20) and plush throws ($13).

Petco’s Cyber Monday Week Sale

During these two weeks, Petco is also offering special Cyber Monday Week sales with 50% off cat furniture, beds, and dog crates online. Just think of the purrfect face your cat will make seeing a brand new cat tree next to your Christmas tree, or a cozy new dog crate for your pup to relax in.

The icing on the cake? You can also enjoy 20% off on same-day deliveries that are $50 or more Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. Pretty much, if there’s something your pet wants this holiday season, Petco has a Black Friday deal you can get your paws on.