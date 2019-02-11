Spring is the colorful season of rebirth. All of the flowers are in bloom, and nature is amping up for sunny summertime. While everything outdoors is in transition, spring is the perfect time to change things up for yourself, too. You might add more color to your wardrobe, get some spring cleaning done, make a resolution to get up early and go to the gym every day, or even try out a new pastel hair color. After all, you should be allowed to match the blooming florals around you, right? If you decide to switch up your hair, you'll need some pastel hair color quotes and Instagram captions that perfectly capture the cotton candy #mood.

While a pretty blonde balayage can definitely be a huge transition for some people, dare to be a little adventurous with your hair. Go for that dreamy color that serves as the inspo for a "saved" collection on your Instagram. Whether you go for a neutral slate gray, or even cotton candy pastel galaxy hair, you'll be sure to be the talk of the town with your new 'do. Naturally, you need some Instagram captions for your new hair color to complement your selfies online.

Find yourself a stylist who can create the Easter egg-inspired hair color of your dreams, and get to snapping. Whether you go for a dreamy pastel blue or pastel pink hair color, these hair color captions for Instagram are necessary for your social feed to really go along with your beautiful photo. Spring is the perfect season for a new 'do and a new you. And then, it's all about capturing the perfect 'Gram.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Pastel Blue Hair Quotes

"Blue hair, don't care."

“Feeling BLUEtiful.”

“Dreaming in shades of blue.”

“Blue is the new blonde.”

“You know you’ve made it when you can dye your hair blue.”—Demi Lovato

“Out of the blue.”

Pastel Pink Hair Quotes

"When your hair matches your cotton candy."

"My Little Pony ain't got nothing on my new 'do."

"When your pink hair matches your vibes."

“Pretty in pink!”

“Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons.”

"Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed." – Elle Woods

“Tickled pink.”

Vuk Saric/E+/Getty Images

Yellow And Orange Hair Quotes

"Yellow hair is what I'll wear."

"Orange you lovin' my new 'do?"

“Bright as can be.”

“For those who are brave enough to play with fire.”

Pastel Purple Hair Quotes

“Life is short, go purple.”

“Purple passion.”

“Achieve grapeness.”

“Shine bright like an amethyst.”

Sue Barr/Image Source/Getty Images

Captions For New Hair Color

"Sorry, I can't hear you over the loudness of my new hair color."

"New hair, who dis?"

"Colorful hair, don't care."

"Love is in the hair."

"This hair was made for flipping."

"Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful." — Sophia Loren

"It's hairy possible that I changed my 'do."

"Invest in your hair. It is the crown you never take off."

"Too glam to give a damn."

"But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE"

"Happy hair, happy life."

"Life is too short to have boring hair."

"Live your life being nothing short of extraordinary. That includes your hair."

"My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip."

"Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be."

"*Flips hair.*"

"Get yourself some hair with flair."

"Life is short. Make every hair flip fabulous."

"I’m as free as my hair" — Lady Gaga, "Hair"

"I didn't want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home."

"Lettin' my hair do the talking."

"Great hair. Because you only get one first impression."

"Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott

"Live colorfully or dye trying."

"People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

"Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps."

"Bad hair day? I don't know her."

"Gorgeous hair is the best revenge."

"You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it." — Ariana Grande, "7 rings"