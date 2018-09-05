If you made a list of everything you love about fall, wearing an oversized sweater would definitely be at the top of that list. There's so much comfort and coziness embedded in the knitting, and you're so here for it. You'll be rocking one when you head to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, so you should start taking note of captions for oversized sweaters, ASAP.

Sipping a PSL just doesn’t feel right without your favorite oversized sweater to complete the fashion statement — they were sort of meant for each other. If a PSL isn't your drink of choice, any toasty beverage will suffice like a dirty chai or warm apple cider. Snap a sippin’ selfie and you’ve got yourself a fire #OOTD showcasing your cozy crewneck. You could also be rocking your partner’s sweater, and want to show off how much of a good idea it was for you to “borrow” it. That calls for a sweet mirror selfie with matching fuzzy socks.

You can’t forget those lazy days when all you want to do is watch Netflix on the couch. You’ll most likely be bumming it in an oversized sweater and messy bun. Snap a cute pic of your laissez faire attitude, and since you’ll be too cozy, no worries trying to come up with your own sweater captions. You can just take any of these 30 sweater weather captions, and make them your own. It’s like taking that vintage sweater you found while thrifting, and how you made it work for you. Any of these hoodie captions will perfectly pair with whatever sweater moment you want to share.

"Sweater weather is the forecast for today, and I'm all for it." "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't wearing my oversized sweater." "Somehow, a comfy sweater tends to feel like home." "Eat, drink, and be as cozy as you want to be." "I'm on some next level comfort. You wouldn't understand." "There's no summer sadness an oversized sweater in the fall can't fix." "I don't know how to not smile when I'm wearing a comfy sweater." "Sweater, meet lazy days." "Comfort has reached maximum levels." "Taking naps in big sweaters is basically what I live for." "Oversized sweaters are like big hugs that never leave you or get cold." "I don't know fall without a big sweater, and who would want to?" "Why can't big sweaters be the mandatory uniform for adulting?" "You can't Netflix and chill without an oversized sweater to keep you warm, right?" "I'm not responsible for my laziness when I'm nestled in a big sweater." "This is the reason I put the "I" in coziness." "Oversized sweaters are little pieces of sunshine, even during the colder months." "There's an art to lounging around in clothing that's too big for you." "An unused sweater is a tragedy Shakespeare meant to write about." "No one puts baby in the corner, aka my comfy sweater." "Who knew so much comfort could come from one thing in my closet?" "I'm giving all of my big sweaters my undivided attention this season. They're the real MVPs." “I have seen sweater days.” “I’d like to introduce you to my sweater half.” “Sweater late than never.” “I’m sorry you can’t have this sweater back. It’s too cute on me.” “My closet has been waiting for this weather.” “If you saw me in this same sweater yesterday, no you didn’t.” “Don't sweater the small stuff.” “When it comes to sweaters, the bigger the better.”