November is the month where autumn settles into a more grounded and contemplative vibe. The month begins with the sun in deep, introspective, and strategic Scorpio. This is the time to really dig into your true feelings. Scorpio is not about superficial connections and conversations about the weather. Scorpio wants to discover what’s real and not up for negotiation. This month is a beautiful time to commit to the people and the projects that you truly care about. Let go of what’s wasting your time and your energy, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best November 2021: Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.

This month begins with a jolt of energy. On Nov. 4, the new moon in Scorpio will oppose rebellious, erratic, and individualistic Uranus. This could come with a lot of surprises that throw you for a loop, so you might as well expect the unexpected. It may even encourage you to embark down a new path, helping you tap into the energy that defines who you are.

The surprises will continue by Nov. 19, when a partial lunar eclipse takes place in grounded, methodical, and sensual Taurus. In astrology, a lunar eclipse is a really big deal. It has the tendency to reveal earth-shattering information that causes you to rethink your life as a whole. Don’t be afraid of standing out, because you’re so much more unique than you may realize.

Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 21, infusing the cosmos with adventurous, free-spirited, and risk-taking energy. Let Sagittarius season teach you how to let go and let in, because there are so many opportunities to expand your horizons. You just need to be a little more spontaneous to discover where these opportunities lie.

Here’s what these zodiac signs can look forward to:

Cancer: You’re Feeling Romantic And Ready For Love

You may find love in unexpected places this month, Cancer. The sun is moving through your fifth house of romance and pleasure, encouraging you to fully embrace the side of you that craves that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. Once Venus moves into your seventh house of partnerships on Nov. 5, you’ll be in a beautiful position to deepen your relationships. This could lead to you making some new BFFs and possibly even taking things a step further with a lover. Remember, people are lucky to have you in their life.

Scorpio: You’re Tapping Into Your Potential And Embracing Confidence

It’s your month, Scorpio. Your solar return is underway and it’s encouraging you to think more clearly about who you are, who you’ve been, and who you’d like to become. This is not about rejecting the qualities that you don’t like, but about accepting and embracing them. No one is perfect, but potential is always limitless. This month, you may feel like something major is brewing. If you’re not on the right path, it’s time to correct course. It’s time to become proud of the journey that you’re on and to commit to it fully.

Sagittarius: You’re Preparing For Something Big And Important

The beginning of the month may feel heavy, but it’s only preparing you for an energetic reset. As the Scorpio sun moves through your spiritual 12th house, you will be encouraged to engage in therapeutic and healing activities. Give yourself a chance to rest and feel introspective. Once the sun enters Sagittarius on Nov. 21, you will feel your energy and your vitality returning. You may even feel incredibly confident, because your solar return reminds you of who you really are.