Your gift will do more than just bloom this year.
While flowers may be a go-to for Mother’s Day, you’re specifically looking for something unique and creative to give your fave person this year. How about some Mother's Day bouquets for 2022 that aren’t flowers?
These one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day bouquets feature things like cheese and breadsticks, but still manage to look Insta-worthy at the same time. They’re the perfect Mother’s Day gifts to get your number one since day one, so scroll through to find the right one for your mom.