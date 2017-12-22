New Year's Eve is about celebrating with those who made the past year great, like your friends, family, and especially your partner. If you plan on going out, you’ve got an outfit all lined up and may be coordinating with your SO. Alternatively, if you’re staying home for a cozy NYE in, plans may be to watch the ball drop on TV in your pjs. Both ideas sound amazing, especially since you already know who will be your kiss at midnight. For all the memories you’ll be making, you need some Instagram captions for New Year's Eve with your partner to make posting easier.

The tricky part about NYE is making sure your Instagram post isn’t “so last year.” Some people like to post before the clock strikes midnight to say au revoir to the past year in a sweet way. Other people prefer to wait till right after midnight to welcome the new year in with a bang. Since both require you to be ready at a moment’s notice, you need some new year couple captions standing by. Since you’d rather be dancing to the best songs of the year with bae, just use any of these 30 new year captions for couples that totally capture all the feelings that go into celebrating a new chapter with your favorite person. Just so you know, these new year captions work best with NYE kiss pics, dancing Boomerangs, and sparkler selfies. Cheers!

"You and me forevermore." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day" "365 new days, 365 new chances." "Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year." "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come" "I can’t wait to start a new adventure with you.” "Cheers to New Year's." "If you're gonna keep being cute then you'll have to kiss me, I'm sorry I don't make the rules." "I'll make up for all the years I was supposed to be kissing you." — Leo Christopher "Remember, we're madly in love, so it's all right to kiss me anytime you feel like it." — Peeta Mellark, The Hunger Games "Kiss me like you wanna be loved." — Ed Sheeran, "Kiss Me" "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do." — Jordy Daniel "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite." "Date someone who is home and an adventure all at once." "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf "I got lost in him, and it's the kind of lost that's exactly like being found." — Claire LaZebnik "For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you." — Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, "Cecilia And The Satellite" "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally "Baby, you're a firework." — Katy Perry, "Firework" "On New Year's Eve, I want you to kiss me. Kiss me at 11:59 and do not finish that kiss until 12:01. Therefore, I have a perfect ending and definitely a perfect beginning." "Live your life with arms wide open. Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten.” — Natasha Bedingfield, “Unwritten” "Please be my New Year's kiss." "I want your midnights. But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day" "Kiss me at midnight. Dance into the morning light. Party into the new year." — *NSYNC, "Kiss Me At Midnight" "Nothing better than a fresh start with this one by my side." "New year? Bring it on. We got this." “My resolution is to spend more time with you.” “New year. Same us.” “Here’s to 365 more pages of this fairy tale.” “New year, new kisses.” “Our future shines brighter than a firework.”