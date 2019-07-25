40 Scenery Captions For Instagram, Since You're All About Those #Views

Sometimes, nature stops you dead in your tracks, and you find yourself taking a moment to appreciate the spectacular views in front of you. It could be an amazing sunset while you're hiking up a mountain, or a fresh patch of wildflowers in a field you're driving by. With something that beautiful, you know it's one of those "take a picture, it'll last longer" moments. While it may be a #NoFilter needed pic, a caption is still necessary, so you’ll want to keep some scenery captions for Instagram handy.

Coming up with the right thing to say in the moment may seem impossible, especially when you’re at a loss for words. It helps in those times to have a few scenery caption options ready to go. These 40 nature quotes can easily be plugged into your Insta posts of you standing next to giant sequoia trees in California, traversing through pink canyons in Arizona, or discovering large waterfalls in Hawaii. The less time it takes you to post, the more sights you get to see. Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that people who are fully vaccinated can safely travel, you’re ready to go on your next adventure. Whether that’s a camping trip, beach getaway, or just a random Tuesday when the skyline is perfect shades of orange and red, you’ll be ready.

"Sometimes, all you need is a change in scenery." "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius "Not complaining about this view." "From another point of view." "I have a case of wanderlust." "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are." "The higher you climb, the better the view." "Go wherever you feel most alive." "Keep close to nature's heart." "I'm going to watch more sunsets than Netflix." "Oh baby baby, it's a wild world." — Cat Stevens, "Wild World" "Sorry for complaining about the hike. This view was worth it.” "You can never see too many sunset pics." "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing." — Dr. Seuss "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." — John Muir "A beautiful distraction." "Sunset is still my favorite color, and rainbow is second." — Mattie Stepanek "The earth has its music for those who will listen." — George Santayana "Wouldn't want to experience this with anyone else." "Hike more, worry less." "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." "I'm going to ride off into this sunset." "I've got nature vibes." "This view just makes me want to dance around in circles." "Happiness comes in waves." "With a view like this, I'm never leaving." "You had to be there." "Not every paradise is tropical." "OK Mother Nature, I see you flexing." "I seek to sea more." “Cleansing your feed with nature.” “Life’s a climb, but the view is great.” — Miley Cyrus “Go where the wild things are.” “Sunsetty, like a sunset.” — Baby Mama “So you’re, like, really pretty.” — Mean Girls “It’s always worth taking the scenic route.” “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off “Are you sea-ing what I’m sea-ing?” “Can you believe this is real?” “Hey, don’t be surprised if one day I just...” — TikToker @notgodhimselflol

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.