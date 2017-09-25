49 Instagram Captions For Your Brew-tiful National Coffee Day Pictures

Calling all coffee lovers, because the best day of the year is here – aka, National Coffee Day – and it's time to get hyped. Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, sweetened, black, with sugar and creamer, or with stevia, you obviously have to celebrate with some coffee Instagram posts because sometimes, a good celebration calls for a few pictures of your beloved drink of choice. National Coffee Day falls on Wednesday, Sept. 29 this year, so you have all day to get your coffee act together and figure out how you're going to pay homage to your favorite cup of joe. It's the one day out of the year where you're completely justified in drinking as much coffee as you want to (JK, that's literally every day). Once you buy yourself a delicious donut and a cup of coffee to start the day off on a sweet note, you’ll need some coffee Instagram posts to share with all your followers. Of course, you'll also need to have some solid National Coffee Day quotes for when you decide to post your coffee and OOTD pics on the ‘Gram.

Get ready, coffee lovers, because your day is right around the corner. Break out your best mug, put some money on your Starbucks card, and get your coffee order ready. When you’re ready to post, use these 49 National Coffee Day quotes to accompany photos and videos of your morning or evening brew.

1. "A day without coffee is like... just kidding. I have no idea."

2. "Life happens. Coffee helps."

3. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee."

4. "Coffee, because adulting is hard."

5. "Coffee, aka, survival juice."

6. "Stressed, blessed, and coffee obsessed."

7. "I can't espresso how much you bean to me."

8. "I like big cups and I cannot lie."

9. "Coffee — a hug in a mug."

10. "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee."

11. "A coffee a day keeps the grumpy away."

12. "Drink coffee and do good."

13. "Wanna hear a joke? Decaf."

14. "I love it when the coffee kicks in and I realize what an adorable bad*ss I'm gonna be today." — Nanea Hoffman

15. "But first, coffee."

16. "Coffee owns me, and I'm fine with that."

17. "Maybe they're born with it. Maybe it's caffeine."

18. "It's always coffee time."

19. "Put your hair up in a bun, drink some coffee, and handle it."

20. "May your coffee be stronger than any challenges you face today. But if not, remember: DON'T throw your cup at anyone. You need it for refills." — Nanea Hoffman

21. "Coffee smells like magic and fairytales."

22. "First I drink the coffee. Then I do the things."

23. "Drink coffee and pretend to know what you're doing."

24. "No matter what historians claimed, BC really stood for 'before coffee.'" — Cherise Sinclair

25. "Coffee is always a good idea."

26. "You're brew-tiful."

27. "Coffee is my love language."

28. "Don't underestimate the power of coffee and a girl with a dream."

29. "Happiness is a cup of coffee and a good book."

30. "My birthstone is a coffee bean."

31. "I'm look for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee."

32. "I love you a latte."

33. "May your coffee kick in before reality does."

34. "A yawn is a silent scream for coffee."

35. "All things are possible with coffee and mascara."

36. "Life is too short to drink bad coffee."

37. "Coffee, because it's too early for wine."

38. "Coffee -- my hot friend I was telling you about."

39. "My body is just a filter. Coffee goes in, sarcasm comes out."

40. "I'll take a coffee with my sunshine."

41. "Coffee isn't just a drink; it's a cup of sanity."

42. "Coffee, and then the world."

43. "I'm holding a cup of coffee, so yeah, I'm pretty busy."

44. "Sometimes, I think can do anything. Then the coffee stops working."

45. "Follow your heart, but take coffee with you."

46. "You can all come out now. I've had my coffee."

47. "Death before decaf."

48. "My blood type is coffee."

49. "It's coffee o'clock."