26 Captions For Mummy Costumes To Creep It Real This Halloween
For when you’re all wrapped up in the fun.
The spookiest day of the year has almost arrived and it’s time to start thinking about your mummy Halloween aesthetic. The costume’s important, for sure, but so is the whole vibe of your priceless photos, including the scenery, your boo-crew, and the words you write about it. If you’re looking for inspiration, these punny captions for your mummy costume are the perfect way to creep it real this Halloween.
Here’s the thing about a mummy Halloween costume: it’s really easy to put together, and you can make it as terrifying (or not) as you want. The same principle applies to your mummy captions, as well. If you want to go all out on the creep-factor with ripped-up or “bloody” bandages and ghoulish makeup, you’ll want to accompany your post with a mummy costume caption that amplifies the eeriness. On the other hand, if you decide to go with a. lighter and cuter vibe (well, as cute as mummies can get), you could add a fun and silly mummy pun as a caption to get a few laughs at your Halloween party.
Just remember to include your Halloween-ready friends in your posts. After all, the spirt of spooky season is all about sharing in the trick and treats with your crew., and you’ll want to remember all the good times you had when you look back on your posts a year from now. You’ve picked out your costume, you’ve gathered up your ghoul-friends, so now it’s time to pick out some captions for your mummy costume so you’re ready to post as the fun happens.
- “Let’s keep this under wraps.”
- “Time to wrap up this party.”
- “Hangin’ with my creatures of the night.”
- “Fresh out of the tomb.”
- “I’m all wrapped up in you.”
- “This creature is the bringer of death. He will never never eat, he will never sleep, and he will never stop.” — The Mummy
- “Letting myself unwind a little.”
- “Don’t be scared. Mummy’s here.”
- “Keeping my costume under wraps.”
- “Eat, drink, and unravel for Halloween.”
- “Creep it real.”
- “Rise and shine, it’s time to unwind.”
- “Mummies get such a bad wrap.”
- “The darkness is calling.”
- “Death is only the beginning.” — The Mummy
- “You dream about dead guys?” — The Mummy
- “Wrapped up in your love for Halloween.”
- “The Underworld awaits you.” — The Mummy Returns
- “I really need to unwind.”
- “Rose from the dead for this.”
- “Be sure to hug your mummy on Halloween.”
- “Keep calm and rise from the tomb.”
- “Something wicked comes this way.”
- “Bound to have a good time on Halloween.”
- “I hate mummies. They never play fair.” —The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- “That’s a wrap on Halloween 2021.”