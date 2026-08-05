Feastables fans already know and love the brand’s Peanut Butter Cups. But you’ve definitely never had them quite like this. In a chaotic internet crossover, Liquid Death and MrBeast teamed up to transform that classic chocolate and peanut butter flavor into a limited-edition sparkling water. Because why not?

Now that the drinks are officially live, you can find 12-packs on Amazon or grab single cans in stores like 7-Eleven and Five Below, while supplies last.

Beyond the wild concept, the drink is certified allergen-free, making it safe for people with peanut allergies. There are zero nuts in this formula. If you’ve never been able to eat the actual candy, this serves as an alternative to experience what that flavor profile is like. Plus, it’s a super light sip. One 12-ounce can clocks in at just 10 calories and two grams of sugar, with no caffeine or artificial sweeteners hidden inside.

MrBeast claims that “nothing says tough like peanut butter cup.” Naturally, I had to put that to the test. Here’s my honest take on whether this viral beverage deserves the hype:

MrBeast's Peanut Butter Water Has A Surprisingly Bold Kick

Before taking my first sip, the warning label on the can caught my eye. It says the water has a “diabolical plan” to trick your brain into thinking you're eating candy so MrBeast can save all the real chocolate for himself.

Honestly? No lies detected. The drink tastes exactly like a liquid Feastables Peanut Butter Cup, just with a fizzy twist.

The peanut butter flavor hits you immediately. It's so bold that it’s hard to believe that this drink is completely allergen-free. The sweetness lands right away, but the sharp carbonation adds a nice, crisp kick. This gives the drink a more intense flavor and helps balance everything out. That sweet and “spicy” combo is what makes the whole thing work so well.

Expect A Bit Of A Flavor Shock

I’ll be real: It took me a few sips to decide if I actually liked it. I’ve never tried a peanut butter-inspired drink before, so those first couple of gulps definitely caught me off guard.

But after a few more tries, the flavor really started to grow on me. The sweetness and refreshing bubbles come together so perfectly, making it a fun, unexpected drink.

TL;DR

Liquid Death

While I don’t see myself reaching for this drink every day, I could definitely see myself picking up a can whenever I want something entirely different. The flavor profile sounds totally unhinged on paper, but the actual execution is weirdly impressive.

If you consider yourself a peanut butter connoisseur, it is 100% worth a try. It tastes remarkably close to a real Feastables Peanut Butter Cup.

Rating: 3.8/5