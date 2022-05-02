While Paris has no shortage of must-see attractions, a trip to the City of Light wouldn’t be complete without a visit to its famed cabaret: the Moulin Rouge — and now, thanks to Airbnb, you can stay in it. The historic landmark’s iconic red windmill design lights up its storied location right outside of the Montmartre neighborhood, and visitors can head to the 19th century cabaret to enjoy an evening of dancing and dinner that’ll transport them to Paris’ Belle Époque era. Now, your visit can be even more immersive, because the Moulin Rouge on Airbnb is a bucket list stay that’s only available for a limited time.

For three separate nights on June 13, June 20, and June 27, the Moulin Rouge’s head dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh will be giving fans the chance to pull back the velvet curtains on the landmark by booking an unforgettable evening there. You and a guest will get to stay in a secret room in the windmill which Airbnb says has never been open to the public before — and the immersive experience will cost you just one euro.

According to Airbnb, few know about the secret room, which has been transformed into a “Belle Époque-inspired boudoir” with all the opulence and glamour reminiscent of the Moulin Rouge’s heyday. You can expect art nouveau detailing, such as a miniature paper stage, as well as a dressing area decorated with vintage costumes, letters from admirers, and more. Meanwhile, if you want to take in some views, you can head out to a private rooftop terrace with a pagoda and furniture inspired by the Belle Époque.

Courtesy of Daniel Alexander Harris

Your Airbnb stay at the Moulin Rouge will also come with “the best tickets in the house” to the cabaret’s show, ​​Féerie, as well as behind-the-scenes access backstage and a photo opp with the cast. After the performance, you’ll be able to relax on your own private rooftop terrace with a complimentary aperitif before you enjoy a three-course 19th century-inspired dinner menu from chef Arnaud Demerville. You’ll also enjoy a traditional Parisian breakfast before you head out the next morning.

Courtesy of Daniel Alexander Harris

How To Book The Moulin Rouge On Airbnb

Courtesy of Daniel Alexander Harris

The Moulin Rouge will only be hosting three separate stays in June before taking the listing off Airbnb, so you won’t want to sleep on making sure you’re able to be one of the select few individuals that’ll be able to stay in the iconic windmill. To book the Moulin Rouge on Airbnb, you’ll need to head to the listing starting Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. CEST (which is Central European Summer Time). The bookings are first come, first served, so make sure to set your alarms for a chance to scoop up a stay of a lifetime.

Courtesy of Daniel Alexander Harris

As always when booking a trip abroad, it’s a good idea to make sure that you’re up to date on the most updated travel guidelines to France from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and you’ll want to check out any local health regulations and testing requirements before you book your trip. Bon voyage!

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.