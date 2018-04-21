There comes a time in every mother-daughter relationship when you become much more than just a parent and child. It’s when you reach Lorelai and Rory Gilmore status and you consider your mom your best friend. It makes sense that your mother would be the ultimate BFF, considering you love spending time with her, she’s your biggest supporter, and you share everything with her. Whether you’re snapping a photo at a Mother’s Day brunch or going on a getaway together, cute mother-daughter friendship quotes are perfect when sharing all your precious memories on Instagram.

These mother-daughter friendship quotes will definitely come in handy the next time you and your mom have a girls’ trip or spend some quality time back home together. You’ll also want to pull them out on her birthday or on Mother's Day, when you want to share with all your followers just how special your No. 1 since Day 1 is by posting an adorable throwback pic of you both rocking some ‘90s outfits or a recent snap of you on vacay by the beach. Whatever the memory may be, you’ll be prepared, thanks to these 30 mother-daughter quotes that describe all the feelings you have for your biggest supporter perfectly.

"She's the exclamation mark in the happiest sentence that I could ever possibly write." — Michael Faudet "My identity rests solely and firmly on this: I am my mother's daughter." — Spanglish "I'm a reflection of her. So you know she's the sh*t." "The more a daughter knows about the details of her mother's life — without flinching or whining — the stronger the daughter." — Anita Diamant "I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me." "Our time together is the greatest gift." "My mom worked way too hard for me to not be great." "A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend." "I told my mom she was invading my personal space and she told me I came out of her personal space." "No daughter and mother ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them." — Christie Watson "First my mother, forever my friend." "A daughter may outgrow your lap but she will never outgrow your heart." "It's the little memories that will last a lifetime." "I got it from my mama." — will.i.am, “I Got It From My Mama” "I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry." — Drake, “God’s Plan” "The love between a mother and a daughter is forever." "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray..." — Jimmie Davis, “You Are My Sunshine” "Mom: my first friend, my forever friend." "My mom taught me a woman's mind should be the most beautiful part of her." "Everything I am, you helped me to be." "Mother. You are my voice of reason, storyteller, advice giver, hand holder, partner in crime [...] peacekeeper, cheerleader, twin, confidant, and my best friend." "The older we get, the more we realize the importance of family." "Olive you, Mom." "Mom, you are my superhero." “Let’s take a mom-ent to appreciate this amazing woman.” “I really hit the mother lode with this one.” “Every moment with you is mom-umental.” “I’m so glad I have a lifelong friend.” “God couldn't be everywhere so that is why he invented mothers.” — Because I Said So “I need my mommy and I don't care who knows it.” — Gilmore Girls