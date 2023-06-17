The 3 Most Socially Awkward Zodiac Signs Are So Relatable

Is it just me, or did lockdown completely destroy everyone’s social skills? I mean, it’s not like mine were incredibly strong to begin with, but they have definitely taken a major hit over the years. Not to mention that working from home has made me somewhat of a recluse, so my interactions with other people tend to be few and far between. As an outgoing Aries, I’m used to making friends with ease, but as of late, I’ve had to be much more intentional about putting myself out there, and, when considering the rest of the zodiac, I can imagine that I’m not alone. While many of the signs are known for being popular and well-liked across the board (I’m looking at you, Gemini and Leo), others may not have as easy a time socializing. In fact, when I think about it, Virgo, Scorpio and Aquarius individuals in particular could be considered the most socially awkward signs, due to their (generally) reserved, shy personalities.

When it comes to these three signs, they can often be perceived as a bit standoffish, when in reality, they just tend to have an unconventional approach to networking. Virgo, Scorpio, and Aquarius individuals are very rarely the loudest people in the room, and instead, usually spend most of their time people watching and being observant of their surroundings. They’re much less interested in being popular or perceived, and more inclined to engage in deep, one on one conversations with others. While it may take them some time to open up, the insight and understanding that they provide is unmatched. If you’re a Virgo, Scorpio, or Aquarius and are eager to make new friends this summer, I’ve got you covered. Here’s some ways you can work with your social anxiety:

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make Use Of Your Communication Skills

You have an effortless way of articulating yourself, Virgo. Because of this, it’s imperative that you engage in conversations with the people around you, even if it means chiming in or adding your two cents. While you tend to be pretty shy, you always have valuable information to offer to conversations (and a myriad of fun facts). You also have a knack for being useful, so if there’s an opportunity for you to lend a helping hand or offer assistance to someone in need during a social event, it may be a chance for you introduce yourself and make some connections.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use Your Desire For Depth To Your Advantage

You’re all about connecting with others on a deep, intimate level, Scorpio, and while this may be a challenging thing to do in many social settings, it’s not impossible. However, it will require you to put yourself out there a little more than you’re used to — which is likely to feel pretty uncomfortable at first. You’re incredibly cautious and intentional about what you share with other people. But, in order to build new relationships, you will have to take risks. This doesn’t require you to trust people right away, but it does mean that you’ll have to give people a chance. Who knows? They might actually surprise you.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your Unpopular Opinions Can Actually Make You Popular

While you may enjoy being a loner, you secretly love community, Aquarius. It’s important to remember that the only way you’ll find the tribe you’re looking for is if you’re willing to (sometimes) follow the crowd. You’re someone who’s incredibly protective over your individuality, so finding people that you feel comfortable enough around to be your authentic self can be a challenge. While sharing some of your hot takes may have isolated you in the past, this is a quality that will also make it easier for you to find your tribe. Embracing what makes you different (while also not being afraid to put yourself out there) is exactly how you build relationships — so don’t be afraid to share your hot takes, loud and proud.