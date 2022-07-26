You *can* sip with us.
Drinking around the world at EPCOT is something that every Disney fan wants to check off their bucket list. It’s like a Disney rite of passage, but before you start sippin’, you’ll want to know what EPCOT’s most Insta-worthy drinks are for a tasty and picture-perfect adventure.
EPCOT is the park Disney foodies love the most, because the World Showcase truly offers some of the tastiest finds at any Disney Park. From Disney’s viral violet sake in Japan to the Grand Marnier slush in France, here are the prettiest (and tastiest) EPCOT drinks to order as you sip around the world.