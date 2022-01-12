Here's what your room would look like if you were in Slytherin.
Modsy is putting a magical spin on virtually designing your dream home. The online interior design service designed Harry Potter Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin rooms complete with decor — and they will transport you to Hogwarts.
These Modsy Harry Potter rooms even include home decor items you can shop for (or Accio into) your own spaces IRL. After checking out the rooms, you can shop all of Modsy’s curated Harry Potter decor picks on the website.