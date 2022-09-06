Mercury Retrograde Will Live Up To Its Challenging Reputation For 3 Zodiac Signs

Choose your words wisely.
On Sept. 9, Mercury will station retrograde in Libra, bringing forth a period of revision and reflection to relationships until Oct. 2. During this period, the desire to mediate and find common ground will be present — and three signs will be affected the most by Mercury retrograde fall 2022.
While every sign will be affected by the planet of communication retrograding through the cosmos, a select trio will be affected the most by this transit, based on where Mercury will be traveling through in their birth charts.
Here’s what each of them can expect: