McDonald’s cravings can’t be satisfied by anything other than booking it to the drive-thru lane. There’s no replicating the hot and salty goodness of a McDonald’s fry or the perfection that is the chain’s fountain Diet Coke. Imagine being able to satisfy all your Mickey D’s craving for free, like not paying for a Big Mac or McNugget from now until your final trip to the Golden Arches. That’s what the McDonald’s for Life sweepstakes is offering in the form of the elusive McGold Card. It sounds almost too good to be true, but it’s actually super simple to enter.

Don’t get too distracted by holiday shopping this December, because McDonald’s needs just a few things from you to make sure you’re entered for the chance to with a McGold Card. Not familiar with this glamorous form of payment? Don’t feel bad, the card hasn’t been around since 2018, according to McDonald’s. Past recipients of the coveted McGold Card include celebrities like Rob Lowe and some of the chain’s most loyal customers. As a part of its grand return in the McDonald’s for Life sweepstakes on Dec. 5, the company is offering the lucky winner to also gift three cards to the Quarter Pounder-loving pals in their life who deserve it. So, yeah, there’s a lot at stake here, and it’s time to see exactly how you can snag a McGold Card and all the fries you can handle.

How To Enter McDonald's For Life Sweepstakes

There are several ways you can enter the McDonald’s for Life sweepstakes, but know you’re limited to one entry per day during the sweepstake period from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25. The trick to up your chances of winning is to submit one entry every day for the full 20 day period.

Enter To Win A McGold Card With A Purchase

MyMcDonald’s Reward members are in luck. As long as you’re a member, and you make a purchase in the McDonald’s app or in-store with your MyMcDonald’s Rewards code, you’re automatically entered into the sweepstakes. No additional steps are necessary, so you can sit back and enjoy your McFlurry, plus earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for more McDonald’s food items. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for free.

Enter To Win A McGold Card Without A Purchase

You can enter without making a purchase with this AMOE link, an alternative method of entry, and fill it out completely. Hit “submit” and you’re in. It’s as easy as that, and it won’t affect your chances of winning if you didn’t make any purchases. Pro tip: Bookmark the page and go back to submit your daily entry — a McGold Card is at stake here, people.

There will be three McGold Card winners chosen weekly, and McDonald’s for Life is defined as two meals per week for 50 years. That’s worth $1,040 per year in McDonald’s meals, according to the sweepstakes rules. OK, so you’re not going to be able to get McMuffins for breakfast and Double Cheeseburgers for lunch every single day, but it’s still a pretty sweet deals, plus you get the swaggy McGold Card. All that’s left to do is decide which of your friends will get your three spare cards.