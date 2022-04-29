The Stars Will Align In Your Favor On This 1 Day In May

This is a reminder for every zodiac sign to live in the moment.
Just days before Mercury stations retrograde via its sign of rulership, Gemini, and the total lunar eclipse in Scorpio, May 6 will serve as a reminder for every zodiac sign to make the most of every moment, and trust that the universe is working in your favor.
You’re in for a treat, especially if you make it point to follow your intuition, as the sensitive moon in Cancer will harmonize with your planetary ruler, Mars, lucky Jupiter, and numinous Neptune. The best part? Mercury will link up with Venus in your sign, which is always a plus for love and romance.