The Gemini New Moon Is Piquing Every Zodiac Sign’s Curiosity

Spring’s final lunation isn’t playing around.
On May 30, the sun and moon will join forces in Gemini, bringing curious, communicative new beginnings to every zodiac sign. With Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, still retrograde, you may not feel certain that you have all of the necessary details, but this new moon is sure to get the ball rolling.
Here’s what every sign can expect:
As the new moon looms overhead on May 30, you’ll be called to embark on a new beginning. Use this energy to journal or share your unique perspectives with others, but don’t be surprised if you feel uncertain about how to express yourself with words. Mercury is still retrograde, so this may be a good time to collect information you may be missing until Mercury stations direct on June 3.