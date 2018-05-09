It's officially graduation season, and what a bittersweet time it is. For the past four years, you and your bestie have worked hard (and played hard) while eagerly awaiting graduation. Now the time has come to walk across that stage together, and just thinking about it gives you all the feels. Before the big day, it’s only necessary you and your best friend have matching graduation caps.

Your graduation day is a day you'll remember for the rest of your life — from the candid pictures you'll snap with your college besties, to accepting your diploma and tossing your cap in the air. Of course, you want the whole day to be perfect — from planning out the cutest outfit, right down to having your graduation cap decorated flawlessly.

Your cap is symbolic of your transition from being an undergrad to taking that next big step into the real world. It's also something that should showcase your personality. In a sea of matching gowns and tassels, your graduation cap is how your family and friends will be able to spot you out. Therefore, deciding what to put on your cap is kind of a big deal. You and your bestie can go for something punny about your majors, or thank the people who supported you throughout your journey. If you need some inspo, these matching graduation cap ideas will hopefully give you and your best friend some options before you get crafting.

01 A Disney Graduation Cap Inspired By Your Favorite Quotes shayshaymu on Twitter Calling all besties who are obsessed with all things Disney: this graduation cap is for you two. One of the best things about Disney is that pretty much all of your favorite films have inspirational lines that are perfect for your graduation cap. Of course you loved the Disney movies as a kid, but even as a college grad, these movies are relatable. This cute Up-themed graduation cap that says, "Adventure is out there” couldn’t be more perfect.

02 A Disney Cap For The Grad With Wanderlust kayleighbywater on Twitter Writing "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere" on your graduation cap with glitter marker shows everyone how passionate you and your bestie are about exploring the world. Maybe the two of you have a European backpacking trip planned for after graduation. The globe is so big, and there are many stunning gems that are just waiting for you to explore them. With your bestie by your side, it’ll be a trip to remember.

03 Michael Scott Understands Your Feels laurencapraro on Twitter There are a lot of funny graduation caps out there, but this design seriously takes home the gold. Graduation can be such a bittersweet time in your life, but at least Michael Scott is a bit overwhelmed and confused, too. He gets it, and you're never alone with this Office-themed cap.

04 Welcome To The Wild West TikTok This graduation cap is one of the most creative caps you could possibly make. It might take you and your bestie some serious practice to perfect, but not many other people will have a custom, leather graduation cap the day of graduation besides the two of you.

05 Harry Potter Lovers, This Is Your Time To Shine selftitledjh on Twitter If you and your bestie are Potterheads, the two of you are probably obsessed with each and every Harry Potter-inspired graduation cap you see. This one deserves a major applause and you should recreate it immediately. If the two of you want to go for another Harry Potter-themed design, try "Mischief Managed," or rep your Hogwarts house with pride.

06 This Funny Graduation Cap Isn't Lying phe_diggs on Twitter Do you and your best friends exchange puns on a daily basis? If the two of you can’t help but giggle at the idea of getting a "B.S." degree, making these matching graduation caps is perfect for the two of you. It just fits into so many corny, punny jokes. Of course, a Bachelor Of Science isn't a laughing matter one bit; it's impressive AF. But at this point, just get us out of here! We are totally done with writing essays and taking tests. This BS is getting old.

07 You Can't Go Wrong With The Inspirational Quote That's Gotten You Through College _katmad on Twitter You and your best friend might have your favorite quote framed in your dorm room, or displayed on each of your phone cases. Whether this special quote is from Parks and Recreation, your favorite author, or even something your role model said, nothing can make your graduation cap quite as special as having a quote on it. It's your journey, after all, and a quote that gave you drive and inspiration throughout the past four years deserves a spotlight on your graduation day.

08 For The Besties Studying Law TikTok If you and your bestie dream of becoming lawyers like Elle Woods herself, some movie grad caps are a must. The two of you probably watched Legally Blonde countless times throughout college, and you likely can quote the entire movie. Recreate this graduation cap with your best friend and think about how adorable your photos will be the day of graduation.

09 For The Dynamic Duo Who Loves A Little Bling On Their Grad Caps TikTok Calling all best friends who love a little bling, these matching graduation caps are fabulous. Plus, the fact that you’ll be twinning with your best friend will have the two of you standing out the entire graduation ceremony. This TikTok video shows exactly how to recreate this iconic cap.

10 Queens Of Graduation TikTok For a unique grad cap idea, adding a crown on top of your matching graduation caps with your best friend will really make you feel like a queen for the day. Add a light shimmer and some pop-up butterflies on the sides of the cap to complete the look. Create this graduation cap with your best friend to celebrate your big day.