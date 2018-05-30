45 Captions For Matcha Pics That Are High Quali-tea
Once upon a time, “foodtography” was just a clever play on words, but now, the hashtag is a legit trend. At its forefront is a whole lot of doughnuts, whipped coffee, and of course, matcha. Matcha is one of the most picture-perfect drinks with its vibrant green color, so having a few Instagram captions for your matcha pics at the ready is always the right move.
Earning a double tap from your friends and followers requires a little more than a latte order and a talented barista (if you're lucky) to create a heart-shaped foam for aesthetics. Nowadays, with so many different Insta-worthy drinks out there, it can be hard to make your post stand out on your feed. What helps is having a clever caption to match(a) your snap. (See, matcha puns are always a good way to go.)
You know how they say a picture is worth a thousand words? Well, as far as Instagram captions are concerned, it's up to you to sum it up in just a few. If you’re currently blanking on what to say, just make captioning simple and easy with these 45 matcha quotes that are as fresh as a just-made mug full.
- "Enjoying this so matcha."
- "It's not easy being green, but it's easy drinking green."
- "She say, 'Do you love me?' I tell her, 'Only partly, I only love my bed and my matcha, I'm sorry.’" — Inspired by Drake’s “God’s Plan”
- "I want to get matcha-wasted." — Inspired by Grown Ups
- "When the world has brought you down to your knees, matcha'll be there for you." — Inspired by The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You”
- "Matcha, take the wheel." — Inspired by Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel”
- "But first, matcha."
- "I'm lovin', I'm sippin', I'm drinkin' it up." — Inspired by Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry”
- "Got my mind on my matcha, and my matcha on my mind." — Inspired by Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice”
- "Just one sip of you, I knew I'll never be the same." — Inspired by Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same”
- "You can't get a cup of tea big enough or a book long enough to suit me." — C.S. Lewis
- "When I'm walkin' with you I watch the whole room change." — Bruno Mars, “Finesse”
- "Peace, love, and matcha."
- "Ah, so matcha better."
- "Go green or go home."
- "Whoever said green is mean, never tasted matcha."
- "Put your matcha where your mouth is."
- "All I need in this life of sin, just me and my matcha." — Inspired by Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “'03 Bonnie & Clyde”
- "I need matcha in an IV." — Inspired by Gilmore Girls
- "Simmer down, mommy hasn't had her matcha yet." — Inspired by Sex and the City
- "Matcha over everything; matcha on my mind." — Inspired by Drake’s “Headlines”
- "You got me sippin' on something I can't compare to nothing." — Selena Gomez, “The Heart Wants What it Wants”
- "Going to need matcha more of this."
- "Where there is tea there is hope." — Arthur Wing Pinero
- "I love you so matcha."
- "My blood type is matcha."
- "Happiness is matcha over ice."
- "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy matcha, and that's kind of the same thing."
- "It's tea o'clock."
- "Matcha is a hug in a mug."
- "Today is a multiple cups of matcha kind of day."
- "First I drink the matcha, then I do the things."
- "All you need is love (and matcha)." — Inspired by The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”
- "Keep calm and drink matcha."
- “I’m sure you’re green with envy.”
- “I’ve got so matcha to celebrate.”
- “We're a matcha made in heaven.”
- “Matcha is my love language.”
- “I like tea and yoga, but I don’t do yoga.” — Moby
- “This drink and I are a perfect matcha.”
- “Matcha ‘do about nothing.”
- “So little time, so matcha to do.”
- “I’ve met my matcha.”
- “I gotcha matcha.”
- “This matcha is quali-tea.”
