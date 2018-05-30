Once upon a time, “foodtography” was just a clever play on words, but now, the hashtag is a legit trend. At its forefront is a whole lot of doughnuts, whipped coffee, and of course, matcha. Matcha is one of the most picture-perfect drinks with its vibrant green color, so having a few Instagram captions for your matcha pics at the ready is always the right move.

Earning a double tap from your friends and followers requires a little more than a latte order and a talented barista (if you're lucky) to create a heart-shaped foam for aesthetics. Nowadays, with so many different Insta-worthy drinks out there, it can be hard to make your post stand out on your feed. What helps is having a clever caption to match(a) your snap. (See, matcha puns are always a good way to go.)

You know how they say a picture is worth a thousand words? Well, as far as Instagram captions are concerned, it's up to you to sum it up in just a few. If you’re currently blanking on what to say, just make captioning simple and easy with these 45 matcha quotes that are as fresh as a just-made mug full.

"Enjoying this so matcha." "It's not easy being green, but it's easy drinking green." "She say, 'Do you love me?' I tell her, 'Only partly, I only love my bed and my matcha, I'm sorry.’" — Inspired by Drake’s “God’s Plan” "I want to get matcha-wasted." — Inspired by Grown Ups "When the world has brought you down to your knees, matcha'll be there for you." — Inspired by The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You” "Matcha, take the wheel." — Inspired by Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” "But first, matcha." "I'm lovin', I'm sippin', I'm drinkin' it up." — Inspired by Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” "Got my mind on my matcha, and my matcha on my mind." — Inspired by Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice” "Just one sip of you, I knew I'll never be the same." — Inspired by Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same” "You can't get a cup of tea big enough or a book long enough to suit me." — C.S. Lewis "When I'm walkin' with you I watch the whole room change." — Bruno Mars, “Finesse” "Peace, love, and matcha." "Ah, so matcha better." "Go green or go home." "Whoever said green is mean, never tasted matcha." "Put your matcha where your mouth is." "All I need in this life of sin, just me and my matcha." — Inspired by Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “'03 Bonnie & Clyde” "I need matcha in an IV." — Inspired by Gilmore Girls "Simmer down, mommy hasn't had her matcha yet." — Inspired by Sex and the City "Matcha over everything; matcha on my mind." — Inspired by Drake’s “Headlines” "You got me sippin' on something I can't compare to nothing." — Selena Gomez, “The Heart Wants What it Wants” "Going to need matcha more of this." "Where there is tea there is hope." — Arthur Wing Pinero "I love you so matcha." "My blood type is matcha." "Happiness is matcha over ice." "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy matcha, and that's kind of the same thing." "It's tea o'clock." "Matcha is a hug in a mug." "Today is a multiple cups of matcha kind of day." "First I drink the matcha, then I do the things." "All you need is love (and matcha)." — Inspired by The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” "Keep calm and drink matcha." “I’m sure you’re green with envy.” “I’ve got so matcha to celebrate.” “We're a matcha made in heaven.” “Matcha is my love language.” “I like tea and yoga, but I don’t do yoga.” — Moby “This drink and I are a perfect matcha.” “Matcha ‘do about nothing.” “So little time, so matcha to do.” “I’ve met my matcha.” “I gotcha matcha.” “This matcha is quali-tea.”