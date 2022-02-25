~Love~
Happy young woman on the phone on March 6, 2022, the most romantic day of the month for every zodiac...

Valentine’s Day May Be Over, But Love Is Very Much Still In The Air

There’s one day in March that’ll be particularly romantic for every sign.

By Chelsea Jackson
Westend61/Getty Images

On March 6, Venus and Mars will be forming a conjunction in Aquarius, intensifying pleasure and desire in a way that’s innovative, intellectual, and communicative for every zodiac sign. Here’s how you will personally be affected by this passionate transit:

Aries

On March 6, the cosmos will add a sense of intensity and passion to your connections through shared collective ideas. Today is the perfect day to share your thoughts — just be mindful of how you share them. You’ll definitely be feeling more fired up today.

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

