There’s one day in March that’ll be particularly romantic for every sign.
On March 6, Venus and Mars will be forming a conjunction in Aquarius, intensifying pleasure and desire in a way that’s innovative, intellectual, and communicative for every zodiac sign. Here’s how you will personally be affected by this passionate transit:
On March 6, the cosmos will add a sense of intensity and passion to your connections through shared collective ideas. Today is the perfect day to share your thoughts — just be mindful of how you share them. You’ll definitely be feeling more fired up today.