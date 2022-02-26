I’m counting the days.
On March 5, the sun and Jupiter — the planet of growth and abundance — will be conjoining in Pisces, offering expansive, idealistic opportunities for every sign. There are no limits during this transit, so anything is possible.
Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect:
On March 5, the sun and Jupiter will offer growth and expansion for your inner world. This is a great time for your mental health, and can be used to meditate on your dreams and ideals for your future. Any mental blocks you’ve been struggling with may lift during this period, so be sure to make the most of it.