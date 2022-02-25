March Is Going To Be Such A Wild Month, 3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Overwhelmed

Fasten your seatbelt, because this month is bound to be a wild ride. And although you may feel like you’re barely keeping up, you’re also stumbling upon beautiful moments you would never have experienced otherwise. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of March 2022 — Virgo, Leo, and Capricorn — you may feel overwhelmed by what’s to come, but that doesn’t mean you can’t handle it.

You may feel the intensity right from the get-go, because on March 3, romantic Venus and aggressive Mars will join forces with dramatic Pluto. This could shine a light on some of the harsher aspects of your relationships and the negativity that’s been weighing you down. However, just because something is dark doesn’t mean it’s inherently bad. In fact, darkness can be your greatest source of motivation and inspiration. Use it as fuel for your fire, because you’re ready to set off a spark.

As Pisces season gains momentum, you may feel like certain issues are becoming more emphasized in your life. However, as your sense of urgency increases, you may feel even more confused about how to take action. On March 5, the Pisces sun will join forces with larger-than-life Jupiter, and on March 13, it will become one with illusive Neptune. Be careful what you choose to put your faith in, especially if your intuition gives you any indication that something feels “off”.

By March 28, you may run into your biggest hurdle yet. As Venus — planet of love — forms a conjunction with Saturn — planet of karma and life lessons — you may come to terms with mistakes that need correcting and transgressions that need forgiving. Relationships are a constant process of building and rebuilding, as long as it’s a task worth taking.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs might feel even more pressure this month:

Virgo: You May Feel Overwhelmed With Duties And Demands

This month, your relationships are expanding beyond what they were before. You’re strengthening the partnerships you’re involved in and you’re learning how to cooperate with others on a deeper level. However, remain mindful of how much energy you’re capable of giving, because as March gains momentum, you might feel like you have way too much on your plate. Assert your right to turn something down if it conflicts with something that’s nonnegotiable. Remember — you’re the one who gets to decide where your priorities stand.

Leo: You’re Feeling The Pressure To Change For The Better

If it feels like the walls are closing in on you this month, don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re coming to the edge of change and you’re feeling the pressure to make the right move. However, a lot of beautiful things can happen under pressure, and if a rock is willing to endure intense heat, it will eventually become a diamond. Know that whatever waits for you on the other side will be symbolic of all the sacrifices you made. Success takes time, and the more you’re willing to go through, the more you’re opening yourself up to achieve.

Capricorn: You’re Reconnecting With Your Dark Side And Harnessing Your Power

As this month gains momentum, you may feel like all your worst instincts are being activated. As both Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in Capricorn on March 3, you’re finding the courage to stare into the shadows that you would typically cause you to avert your eyes. Instead of shunning the less-than-ideal parts of you, you’re discovering the way your imperfections have made you even more powerful. However, power can create chaos without direction, so harness this surge of resilience and use it toward something meaningful.