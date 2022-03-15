Horoscopes
Young woman in an oversized sweater before reading her March 2022 full moon horoscope.

Like Kim K, The March Full Moon Is Calling On You To Get To Work

It’s time to roll up your sleeves.

By Chelsea Jackson
izusek/E+/Getty Images

It appears that the upcoming full moon is pulling a Kim Kardashian, because it’s calling on you to “get your f*cking ass up and work.” Starting on March 18, the full Worm Moon in Virgo will emphasize productivity and communication. Here’s how every zodiac sign can be influenced:

Fredrik Findahl / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Aries

The full moons asks that you take a closer look at your day-to-day rituals and routines. While downtime is essential, it’s much easier to unwind once you knock a few things off your to-do list.

Roger Diaz Gomez/Moment/Getty Images

