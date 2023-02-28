No 🍀 charm needed.
Pisces SZN is doing the most right now. The days are getting longer, the air’s getting warmer, and spring break’s so close you can almost taste it. This is a time for adaptation, and the four luckiest zodiac signs in March 2023 will be eager to embrace the changes.
As the sun continues through this mutable water sign until March 20, the signs that share the same mutable modality will be the most fortunate this month. All of them navigate adaption with ease, which means the next four weeks will be lit.