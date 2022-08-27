I forgot about Uncrustables!
Lizzo released a rundown of her favorite items to order on Instacart on Aug. 25, and I didn’t know I needed this info until now. If you want to get a peek inside the singer’s pantry, check out Lizzo’s go-to grocery list for nostalgic treats like Oreos and Uncrustables.
Lizzo’s shopping cart on Instacart is part of the company’s new in-app Carts feature, which allows stars to share their go-to picks with fans. “I hope that my Cart inspires people to get all the stuff they love or maybe even try something different!” she shared in the Aug. 25 press release.
