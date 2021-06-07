45 Little Things That'll Make You Seem 10x Cooler

If you were to ask my friends, family, or even random passersby, they’d all tell you I look like a dork. That’s totally fine, because I love being a dork. But some days, I wanna feel a little cooler than usual; I want to seem a little more interesting. So whenever the mood to be cool strikes, I simply check out all the little things on Amazon that can make you seem way cooler.

And I’m not just talking about cute pieces of jewelry that’ll make you stand out from the crowd — oh no. Since tastes can vary wildly from person to person, I’ve made sure to fill this list with everything from cool home decor to stylish beach coverups. But if you’re on the lookout for something extra-special? Be sure to check out the neon “Good Vibes” sign. It’s small enough to fit on your desk at work — and at less than $40, it’s a total steal.

Sure, being cool is overrated — but if you wish to seem cooler, Amazon has you covered. The website has tons of trendy stuff, from clothing to home decor. So are you waiting for? That neon sign comes in three colors, and I doubt it’ll wait around for you much longer.

01 These Sunglasses Are Fabulously Retro BUTABY Retro Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon With stylishly retro frames straight out of the 90s, these sunglasses are perfect for theme parties — or even just bougie throwback outfits. The lenses aren’t polarized, though they are coated with a UV-protection. Choose from dozens of colors, including a bright shade of neon orange.

02 The Handbag With A Cool Holographic Print LOVEVOOK Holographic Handbag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only is this handbag useful, but it’s also covered with a holographic print that changes color depending on the lighting. And if you don’t need a handbag? It’s also available as a backpack, crossbody bag, as well as a tote.

03 An Oversized Denim Jacket That’s Seriously On Trend Saukiee Distressed Jean Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Oversized tees and jackets are in right now, and this denim jacket is no exception. The boyfriend cut gives you room to breathe, and looks oh-so cute paired with leggings. Reviewers also recommended sizing up — but only if you want a really oversized fit.

04 These Earrings That Clip Onto Your Lobes LAURITAMI Clip-On Earrings Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t need pierced ears to rock earrings — and these stylish clip-ons are proof. Each order comes with 12: four rose gold, four silver, and four black. Plus, the hypoallergenic metal won’t turn your ears green over time.

05 The Lipstick That Helps Hydrate Your Pout Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Go ahead and eat that sandwich — this lipstick’s long-lasting formula is made to stay for up to 16 hours without fading, smudging, or flaking. And unlike some lipsticks, it’s even been infused with vitamin E to help moisturize any dry spots. Choose from more than 25 shades.

06 These Vintage Rings That Won’t Break The Bank Sither Vintage Rings Set (13 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t go out and buy a bunch of individual rings if you’re trying to get that cute boho look — just grab this set of 13 for less than $10. They’re large enough to fit most fingers, while the shiny gold-colored plating complements nearly any outfit.

07 This Coverup That’s Light & Airy Wander Agio Swimsuit Coverup Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the pool or beach, this coverup is a must-have if you plan on hitting the town afterward. It’s made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend that helps you dry off quickly, while the leg slits on either side give you room to move. Choose from more than 10 colors, including the dark beige you see above. One size fits most.

08 A Pack Of Headbands In Adorable Prints PLOVZ Workout Headbands (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon I’m absolutely in love with these headbands — and not just because they come in adorable prints. They’ve got an extra-wide band to help ensure that not a single strand of hair winds up dangling in your face. Or, on days where I prefer a slimmer band, I’ll just scrunch it up for a cute ruched look.

09 The Beachy Shorts With Thousands Of Reviews Kafeimali Leopard Print Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton with a soft, stretchy waistband, these shorts are great for sunny beach vacations — or even just lazy days at home. The best part? Thousands of reviewers raved about how comfy they are, with many raving about how the fit is true-to-size. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Water Bottle With A Rose Quartz Crystal Inside SAOI Crystal Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even if you aren’t into healing crystals, you can still appreciate this water bottle with a genuine rose quartz crystal built into the base. The bottle is made from a combination of sleek borosilicate glass and stainless steel, making it suitable for both hot and cold drinks. Plus, the entire bottle is completely BPA-free.

11 These Throw Pillow Covers Made With Faux Fur Uhomy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Changing up the textures in your home adds variety to dull rooms — so grab these throw pillow covers. The price is more than reasonable at less than $20 for two covers, and they’re available in nine different shades to match any style. My favorite? Make sure to check out “true white.”

12 A Set Of Mirrors Showcasing The Changing Moon Phases MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Adding mirrors to dark rooms can help bounce around light, and these moon phase ones aren’t just cute — they’re also really easy to install. Each order comes with sticky 3M adhesive that lets you hang them up without any drilling, and reviewers raved about how they “look great.”

13 The Marble Coasters With Rose Gold Edges P & E Marble Coasters (Set of 4) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from 100% natural white marble, these coasters are perfect for adding a pop of subtle color to dark tables. The rose gold edges are a bougie touch, while the non-slip bottoms keep your surfaces safe from scratches. Plus, they’re large enough for mugs, wine glasses, or nearly any type of cup.

14 This LED Curtain That Casts A Warm Glow Twinkle Star Curtain Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you’ve had a long day and need to relax, you’ll be glad you hung up this LED curtain. It casts a warm amber glow that’s great for napping, and the bulbs are even waterproof — just in case you decide to hang it outside. Choose from two colors: warm white, or a rainbow.

15 A Neon Sign That Reminds You To Stay Positive LUCUNSTAR Good Vibes Neon Sign Amazon $36 See On Amazon Simply plug this neon sign in, and it’ll serve as a cheerful reminder that your space is made for “good vibes” — no negativity needed here. The LED neon bulbs are also energy-efficient, and it’s the perfect size for your workstation or desktop. Pick from three colors: pink, blue, or white.

16 These Layered Necklaces That Add Some Shine To Any Outfit Edary Layered Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t mess around trying to get your necklaces layered nicely — just wear this one that’s already styled for you. The moon and earth pendants are made of alloy, and one reviewer even wrote that it’s “very pretty, and great quality for the price.”

17 A Chiffon Skirt You Can Wear On Vacation Hanna Nikole Swimsuit Cover-Up Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Got a tropical vacation coming up? You’ll feel seriously fashionable as you strut your stuff along the beach in this chiffon skirt. The lightweight material dries quickly when you’re wet, and you can even pull it up below your shoulders to wear it as a dress. Available sizes: 16 — 26

18 These Backlights Can Help Alleviate Eye Strain Maylit TV Backlight Strip Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add these backlights to your television, and they can help alleviate eye strain caused by bright screens in dark rooms. Each order includes a remote, making it easy to switch between 16 different colors without having to get up — all for less than $15.

19 The Smart Light Bulbs Work With Alexa OHLUX Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs (4 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you pair these light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll be able to control them using voice commands — no smart hub required. The free downloadable app lets you set schedules so that they’re on when you come home, while the brightness is adjustable all the way from one, to 100%.

21 This Throw Blanket Made From Shiny Velvet BOURINA Velvet Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from 100% velvet micromink, this throw blanket adds a touch of luxury to any sofa. It also folds up small, making it the perfect travel companion on cold flights — and one reviewer even wrote that “I get compliments from guests on it all the time.”

22 A Lamp Made From Real Himalayan Salt FANHAO Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from 100% pure Himalayan salt mined from Pakistan, this lamp casts a warm glow no matter where you put it. Unlike some lamps, this one comes with a base made from genuine wood — not plastic. And with seven different color-changing lights to choose from, you can enjoy a different one every day of the week.

23 The Wine Opener That Does The Work For You Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no twisting or pulling required when you’re popping bottles with this electric wine opener. Not only does it do all the work for you, but the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 30 corks before it needs to be plugged in. And with the sleek LED light on the inside, it even doubles as decor on your bar top.

24 This Ice Mold That Creates Frozen Diamonds SAWNZC Diamond Ice Cube Tray Amazon $7 See On Amazon Nothing screams “bougie” like this ice mold that freezes your cubes into stunning diamonds. The mold itself is made from flexible silicone, making it easy to pop your diamonds out once they’ve frozen — and each tray even comes with a lid to help prevent spills in your freezer.

25 The Color-Changing Lamp Shaped Like The Moon LOGROTATE LED Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon With 16 different colors to choose from, this moon lamp is a fun addition to any room in your home. Each order comes with a remote so that you can change colors from afar, while the 3-D printed surface is made to feel like the real moon — a must-have for kids.

26 A Milk Frother For Delicious Morning Coffees PowerLix Electric Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of your regular morning coffee? Try switching things up with this milk frother. The whisk is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the motor runs at an ultra-quiet level to avoid disturbing anyone around you. Plus, you can even use it as a miniature blender when whipping up egg whites.

27 This Lighter That’s Completely Windproof Leejie Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to fight against the wind when you’re using this lighter, as the plasma arc it generates is completely windproof. The compact size allows it to fit easily into any bag, and there’s even an LED indicator on the side to help you keep track of the battery.

28 A Charger That Powers Up Your Phone Wirelessly Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $11 See On Amazon Place any Qi-enabled phone onto this charging pad, and it’ll quickly begin powering it up — no wires required. It’s so powerful that it can work through your phone’s case, and it works just as well with iPhones as it does Androids. Choose from three colors: black, gray, or navy.

29 The Waffle Maker That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a tiny kitchen that’s low on storage space? This miniature waffle maker is small enough for even the most cramped spaces, yet still large enough to make single-serve waffles. Or, if you aren’t into waffles, you can also use it to make delicious biscuit pizzas, hash browns, and more.

30 An Insulated Tumbler Made From Stainless Steel Simple Modern Insulated Tumblers with Straw and Lid Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its vacuum-insulated walls, this tumbler can keep cold drinks chilled for hours — and the narrow base is even designed to fit into most cup holders. The best part? While other tumblers are made from plastic, this one is made from food-grade stainless steel that won’t rust over time.

31 These Pens Topped With Faux Diamonds ILSTAR Diamond Pens (4 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only do these pens just look good, but reviewers raved about how they glide effortlessly across paper. The diamond topper gives them a bougie touch, and each order even comes with four black ink refills — so there’s no need to buy additional replacements.

32 A Pack Of Steamer Pucks For Luxurious Showers KANDOONA ZenTyme Shower Steamers Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to take a bath to enjoy a bath bomb — just place one of these steamer pucks down over your shower drain. It’ll slowly release essential oils as it dissolves, filling your shower with luxurious scents to help ease your mind after a long day — and reviewers raved about how they “smell amazing.”

33 This Projector Lamp That Helps Set The Mood Corated Sunset Lamp Projector Amazon $22 See On Amazon Plug this projector lamp into any USB port, and it’ll help you set a romantic mood no matter where you are. It also works great for Instagram photo shoots, while the high-quality aluminum base keeps it stable when placed on the ground. Choose from three colors: rainbow, sunset, or sunset red.

34 These Small Pots Are Perfect For Succulents ZOUTOG Ceramic Succulent Pots (Set of 6) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With cute geometric patterns on the outside of these pots, they make cute little additions to your desk, mantle, or even on some bookshelves. Drainage holes on the bottom help keep your succulents from overwatering — and one reviewer wrote about how they also work great for holding cotton balls.

35 The LED Lights Made For Your Car Winzwon Interior Car Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add these LED light strips to your car, and you’ll be able to choose between 16 million colors when driving around town. The adhesive backing makes installation a breeze, and they’re even waterproof — just in case you leave the windows open during a surprise rain shower.

36 A Soap Dispenser That’s 100% Touchless Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Wave your hand underneath this soap dispenser, and it’ll squirt out the ideal amount of soap to help keep waste to a minimum. The base is water-resistant, which helps keep the battery compartment dry — and the stylish chrome top looks great on any sinktop.

37 These Lights That Turn Mirrors Into Hollywood Vanities Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’ve used this lighting kit twice to turn two different mirrors into Hollywood-style vanities, and I can’t say enough good things about it. Each bulb is backed with sticky adhesive so that it’s easy to attach them to your mirror — and since they’re dimmable, you don’t have to worry about being blinded in dark rooms.

38 A Pack Of Liquid Eyeliners In Stunning Colors Rechoo Matte Liquid Eyeliner (12 Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you’ve finally grown bored of the usual eyeliner colors, make sure to check out this colorful pack of 12. Draw stunning designs in yellow and pink, or even use them for little accents around the corners of your eyes. And since the formula is waterproof, there’s no need to worry about them smudging.

39 The Protector That Hides Your Screen From Prying Eyes JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector Amazon $9 See On Amazon Designed to fit the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, this screen doesn’t just help keep your phone safe from scratches — it also blocks prying eyes so that your screen is only visible to you. The tempered glass won’t impede your touchscreen’s reactivity, while the open-edge design helps prevent bubbling.

40 A Cheese Board That Comes With Serving Knives Casafield Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon The next time guests come over, make sure to whip out this cheese board if you’re looking to impress. Not only does it feature a slide-out drawer with serving knives, but the blades are also made from rust-resistant stainless steel. And if that isn’t enough? The sleek bamboo wood is organic, as well as sustainable.

41 This Ring That Helps You Do Your Nails tweexy Nail Polish Holder Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pop your polish bottle into this ring, and it’ll help keep it from spilling over while you paint your nails. It works particularly well if you’re trying to do your nails without a table available — and the top is large enough to hold any polish bottle, including ones from OPI.

42 A Conditioner With A Touch Of Hair Dye Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re not ready to fully commit to bleaching your hair, you can still use this Keracolor conditioner to add a touch of fantasy color to your strands. Colors range from a gorgeous light pink, to shades like emerald and silvery blue. Plus, each bottle is completely cruelty-free.

43 These Smart Plugs That Don’t Need A Hub Gosund Wifi Outlets (4 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Some smart plugs require a smart hub in order to work — but not these ones. And if you don’t have an Alexa or Google Home? You can still control them using the free downloadable smartphone app. Plus, reviewers raved about how they’re “easy to use.”

44 A Smart Watch You Can Wear In The Pool Letsfit Smart Watch Amazon $31 See On Amazon Unlike some smart watches, this one is so waterproof that you can even wear it while swimming. 14 different sport modes help you track everything from your distance traveled, to your blood oxygen levels. And with its powerful rechargeable battery, you can wear it for up to a full week before it needs to be plugged in.