As you’re checking items off your list, you might be hoping to snag great deals on kitchen essentials this Black Friday. There is no shortage of discounts to be had, and there are plenty of KitchenAid sales on the popular brand that’s known for its iconic mixers and sleek bowls. To help you find the perfect price for your budget, check out the KitchenAid Black Friday 2021 sale on the brand’s website and the deals on KitchenAid mixers at some of your other go-to spots.

KitchenAid’s Mixers come in a few shapes and sizes (and usually are at the top of your budget), which can make it difficult to know which one is best for you. There are a plenty of different models on sale for Black Friday, so you can let the sales help you decide. These discounts on the fan-favorite kitchen mixers feature up to $210 off 5-quart models. Plus, you can also get some great deals on KitchenAid accessories to go with your new mixer for a fraction of the regular cost.

It’s important to note that stores like Target, Kohl’s, Walmart, and Bed Bath and Beyond will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. You can shop the sales in-store on Nov. 26, but you should check your local store's hours before heading out.

Here are the best KitchenAid Black Friday deals from stores like Target, Kohl’s, and more.

KitchenAid

You can score some sweet deals from KitchenAid’s website, with deals through Dec. 25.

$110 off Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack

$100 Off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Limited Edition Stand Mixer with Stainless Steel Bowl

$100 Off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Limited Edition Stand Mixer with Ceramic Bowl

Target

Target is offering deep discounts on KitchenAid Mixers. Depending on when you plan to shop, there are a few options.

$210 Off KitchenAid 5-Quart Professional Stand Mixer

This deal is available through Nov. 27.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s Black Friday deals on KitchenAid will run in-store and online through Nov. 26.

Deals you can grab include:

$130 off a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle

$15 Off KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater Attachment

$60 Off KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press

$30 Off KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment

$50 Off KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment

$15 Off KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond’s Black Friday sale deals are valid through Nov. 27.

30% Off KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment

33% Off KitchenAid 5-Piece Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Set in White

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are while supplies last, so if you like what you see, remember to act fast.

14% Off KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

31% Off KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter with Noodle Blade Stand Mixer Attachment

Before heading out to shop Black Friday deals on KitchenAid, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.