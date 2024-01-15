Whether you want to spend a day on the slopes or just enjoy aprés (aka nonskiing) in a cozy lodge, Killington, Vermont — and with it, Killington Ski Resort — should top your bucket list.

I’ve been skiing for 20 years and have been going to the so-called Beast of the East (because it’s the largest ski resort in the Northeast) for quick weekend trips for nearly a decade.

Between the excellent conditions, wide choice of trails, and delicious aprés-ski (a French term that translates to “after skiing” and encompasses all the fun activities you do after your last run) options, there is a lot to love. Even athletes like U.S. Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin go here for practice and competitions.

Killington also isn’t far from some truly adorable New England towns (TikTok-fave Woodstock being one of them) and is close enough to other large mountains (like Okemo Mountain Resort) if you just want to stay on the slopes.

If all of this sounds like your personal brand, below you’ll find a more detailed itinerary for the perfect cozy, snowy weekend getaway in Killington, Vermont, and its neighboring towns. It’s packed with good food, adrenaline-filled moments, and Insta-worthy spots.

The best part? As far as ski hot spots go, it’s fairly inexpensive. Once you have your accommodations — of which there are plenty of hotel and Airbnb options for any budget — you could spend an entire weekend doing all the things you love for $480, tip included.

Friday

4 p.m.: Arrive in Killington

I live in New York and always opt for road trips to New England; it’s about a five-hour drive to Killington and having a car makes it easier to get around once we’re there. If this isn’t an option for you, there’s also Amtrak train service (the Ethan Allen line will take you into nearby Rutland from NYC) or you can fly into Albany, New York, which still involves a two-hour drive to Killington once you land.

If you plan to use a ride-sharing service while you’re in town, Ubers and Lyfts are available and fairly inexpensive, costing anywhere from less than $10 to around $50 depending on where you’re traveling to in the area.

Full tank of gas: ~$70

6 p.m.: Grab dinner at a casual spot

After freshening up at your accommodations, bundle up and head out for some food. A lot of restaurants in Vermont focus on farm-to-table meals, so it’s easy to find delicious options.

We usually want to keep things low-key, so we often head to Casey’s Caboose, a pub that looks like an old train car from the outside and is warm and lively on the inside. The eatery is known for its burgers, but since I’m a vegetarian, I often grab the Look! No Meat vegan burger. 10/10.

Dinner: ~$35

9 p.m.: Go to bed early

It may be tempting to stay out and grab a drink, but if you plan on hitting the slopes in the morning, it might be better to allow yourself more time for sleep instead. Your alarm clock will go off before you know it.

DAY 1 TOTAL: $105

Saturday

7 a.m.: Start the day with a coffee



When you’re awake much earlier than you should be on a vacation, a strong cup of coffee is a *must*. I start every day of Killington skiing with a stop at Liquid Art, an eclectic cafe that doubles as an art studio, less than five minutes away from Killington Ski Resort.

Sip on a cappuccino while you map out your day on the trails, and be sure to fuel up with something filling. My personal recs: the Veggie L.A. Sandwich (because, again, vegetarian) or the yogurt bowl.

Gooood coffee + breakfast: ~$12

8 a.m.: Arrive at the mountain

With most lifts opening at 8 a.m. on the weekends, you’ll want to be there around the same time, before lines get too long. (Pro tip: Order your lift ticket online before you get to the mountain.) Build in some time to either rent equipment or get your gear situated, then cover every inch of your body with something warm and head out.

What I love about Killington is that there are trails for skiers and snowboarders at every level, so you can easily find something challenging whether you’re a total newbie in need of a bunny slope or a seasoned expert.

Lift tickets: $158

11:30 a.m.: Take a break for a sweet snack



I am unable to ski at Killington without making at least one stop at one of the Waffle Cabins. There are a few scattered throughout (you might even find an open one on the trails), so when you need a few minutes to rest, it’s the place to be.

The Waffle Cabin serves up perfectly crispy, sugary Belgian waffles that are just *chef’s kiss*. If you don’t get it with chocolate syrup drizzled on top, you’re missing out. As an added treat, you could order a hot chocolate to warm up before you head back out on the slopes.

Waffle + hot chocolate: $9

1 p.m.: Stop for lunch, a drink, and stunning views

By midday, you definitely need more than a sugar waffle. There are several options, but I always head to the K-1 gondola to get lunch at Peak Lodge.

As the name suggests, it sits at the peak of the mountain, offering beautiful views of the snowy landscape below. It also offers a wide array of casual food and has a full bar. I managed to snag a comfy chair by the floor-to-ceiling windows to warm up with my tomato soup before heading out on the trails once more.

Lunch: ~$20



Not into the idea of strapping into a board and sliding down a mountain in the snow? Don’t worry, there are still ways you can enjoy the mountain. Killington has several different lodges, restaurants, and sitting areas where you can grab a meal, sip a drink, or just get a beautiful view while you read a book.

You also don’t need to be excluded from the peak views. For $40, you can get a gondola lift ticket to go up to Peak Lodge, no skis or snowboards required.

4 p.m.: Pull off your skis, and get a drink

Again, there are plenty of dining options at the mountain, but my personal favorite spot after a day of skiing is the Clubhouse Grill. Huge windows face the mountain for some great views, and it offers a sit-down menu and a full bar. It’s a good spot for some aprés before you head out (because what is a ski day without aprés?).

Drink: ~$15

8 p.m.: Get dinner at Long Trail Brewing Co.

When I’ve been skiing all day, the last thing I want to do is dress up. So, after a quick stop to refresh at your accommodations, you should consider grabbing a casual late dinner in a fun spot — like the Long Trail Brewing Co.

The popular Vermont brewery offers a low-key vibe, good apps (like warm pretzels, yum) and entrées, and cold beer. I definitely have to recommend the mac and cheese for something comforting. Feel free to snag a six-pack of local beer to bring home with you as well. You know, for the memories.

Dinner: ~$40

10 p.m.: Head to bed

At this point, you’ve probably been awake since 6 a.m. and basically been exercising all day. Don’t even try to stay up. Just crawl into bed and get some much needed rest.

DAY 2 TOTAL: $254

Sunday

9 a.m.: Drive into Rutland for breakfast



Having a restorative Sunday must start with a truly delicious meal. I refuse to go to the Killington area without taking the drive into nearby Rutland (about 25 minutes away) to go to Maple Sugar & Vermont Spice.

Looks are so deceiving in this case — from the outside, the place looks like an old crumbling barn, but on the inside, it’s busy and cozy, and the food is amazing (and inexpensive). Do yourself a favor and order the signature Sugar & Spice Pancakes, which have little maple syrup crystals in them. I dreamed about them for weeks afterward.

Breakfast: ~$15

10 a.m.: Head into Woodstock for the day

If you simply cannot imagine getting back into skis or a snowboard, then live your best life by driving about a half hour into Woodstock, a quintessential, TikTok-beloved New England town that is packed with charm.



We like to walk around and do some shopping. I love The Vermont Flannel Co. for some warm clothes and Yankee Bookshop for browsing. Even if it’s cold, you’ll want to wander around to check out the covered bridges. If you’re feeling adventurous, try a hike to the top of Mount Tom.

I highly recommend making your way to Sugarbush Farm to leave with some famous Vermont maple syrup and cheese.

A quart of maple syrup: $30

1 p.m. Lunch at Mon Vert Cafe

When it’s time to grab a midday meal, you’ll find plenty of options, but, once again, I prefer to keep it casual, so I like Mon Vert Cafe.

As a vegetarian, I appreciate that there’s more than one veggie sandwich on the menu (my favorite is I Got the Beet), and the cafe also has really good salads.

Lunch: ~$15

2:30 p.m.: Check out a museum

A 15-minute stroll from the cafe (or a three-minute car ride), you’ll find Billings Farm & Museum, a working dairy farm where you can also check out historic barns and take a scenic walk for some beautiful views. You can indulge your inner child by petting some of the animals in the barn and even go for a wagon ride.

Museum admission: $17

We always end up leaving with cheese ($6.39 for 4 ounces), because, honestly, there’s no such thing as too much cheese when you’re in Vermont.

4 p.m.: Grab ice cream before you leave

Though it might seem like you’ve spent your whole day eating, there’s always room for something sweet, especially before you get back on the road. Enter: the homemade ice cream from Mountain Creamery. The Vermont maple walnut is my favorite.

Ice cream: $9

Gas: ~$50

DAY 3 TOTAL: $121

Total Cost: $480

A full day of skiing, more than a few great meals, and even filling up your gas tank comes out to less than $500 — at least if you’re a casual eater like I am or have a strict budget.

If you’re OK with spending more, though, there are sooo many ways to extend your stay, both on and off the mountain: a meal at The Foundry at Summit Pond, a fancier spot with scenic views and live music; a Grand Spa Massage at Killington Grand Resort Hotel; a day of skiing at the nearby Okemo Mountain... The possibilities are endless.