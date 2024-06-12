Trends may come and go, but something that’s never going out of style for the Kardashians is a good salad. Sitting around the kitchen, sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian are often seen on The Kardashians shaking up their go-to lunch: salads from Health Nut, a Southern California chain.

I recently got to chat with the Kardashians’ private chef Khristianne Uy, aka Chef K, who says the family “loves all salads.” In fact, Chef K says when she’s planning a menu for a Kar-Jenner event or party, salads are “the first ask by Ms. Jenner and family.” (Nostalgic foods are also a must.)

The LA-based chef is partnering with Health Nut to launch their new grocery store salad dressings, and is sharing some of her favorite recipes that include them in a series called Shake It Up with Chef K on Instagram.

Kim loves the Chinese Chicken Salad with shredded chicken, dry chow mein noodles, pickled ginger, carrots, and the brand’s signature sesame dressing. Many fans have tried making this iconic salad at home over the years, but the hardest part is recreating the dressing.

Now that it comes bottled — along with the Original House, Spicy Asian, and Ranch dressings — recreating these iconic salads is much easier. I got all four $5 bottles to make Kim’s fave salad, Kourtney’s order, and Kylie Jenner’s go-to.

Whether you’re busy this season or just want to see what all the fuss is about with these Kardashian picks, here’s a ranking of the sisters’ fave salad recipes and which ones you should try ASAP.

Kylie Takes All The Fun Out Of Her Salad

Kylie and Kendall Jenner going to In-N-Out Burger on The Kardashians is one of my favorite moments from Season One, because you can really tell they’re two foodies like me. As much as I appreciate their fast food orders, I can’t seem to get behind their Health Nut choices — or at least, Kylie’s.

According to People, Kylie likes the Deluxe Salad from Health Nut. It normally has shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, and Original House dressing, but Kylie removes the cheese and tomatoes — aka all the fun. She adds on shredded chicken for protein. I thought this was a fine salad, and the House dressing is delicious, but it definitely needed the tangy tomatoes. Plus, removing cheese just feels wrong.

Rating: 3/5

Kourtney Likes To Mix It Up

Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle site, has two salad recipes from Health Nut that they say are her go-to orders. I tried the first, which is a high-protein salad with romaine and iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, cucumber, avocado, almonds, and cashews, topped with Health Nut’s House dressing.

There’s a lot of crunch to this salad, which I love, but I also wish there was something else to add to the flavor. For instance, tomatoes would have been a nice acidic addition to balance out the nuts and plain veggies. Even though I would’ve added more, this is a simple salad you can enjoy any day of the week. However, Kourtney likes to mix it up and order her own version of a Cobb salad with Health Nut’s Ranch dressing, shredded carrots, cucumber, vegan bacon bits, and avocado.

Rating: 3.5/5

Kim’s Salad Is Made Better With Khloé’s Additions

Rachel Chapman

When someone says the Kardashian salad, they’re thinking of Kim’s go-to — Health Nut’s Chinese Chicken Salad. The 43-year-old Skims founder likes the salad as is, but according to People, Khloé will make some slight adjustments — and these make all the difference.

The 39-year-old makes sure to request organic chicken and avocado. The buttery avocado adds something extra to the already delicious Asian-inspired salad. My favorite was the crunchy chow mein noodles and sour ginger. The latter elevates this dish beyond a typical Asian chicken salad. As much as I loved Kim’s order — which is just Health Nut’s recipe — Khloé takes the crown as the Kar-Jenner with the best taste.

Rating: 4.5/5

Final Thoughts:

While some over-the-top salads with a variety of ingredients may be better than others, at the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with a simple recipe of lettuce, veggies, and a good dressing. “I have a rule of thumb in the kitchen, which is I don't try to push too many boundaries because I want [the Kardashians] to be comfortable in their own home,” says Chef K. This is why they’re constantly eating salads. They’re nostalgic, customizable, and easy to throw together at home. Just don’t forget to shake before you enjoy.