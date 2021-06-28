Your July horoscope will show you the way.
Your July horoscope is here, and it begins with the sun in compassionate Cancer. Allow your heart expand and lead the way. Once Leo season begins on July 22, you'll get a taste of the drama and romance that summer is all about. Here’s what you can expect, according to your sign:
This month’s about tending to your private world. Set aside your need to compete and focus your heart. Committing to your inner peace will lead to some creative results by month's end, when you’re ready to come out of your shell and do whatever brings you joy.