Horoscopes
Young woman with pink hair at a gas station, showing how the July 2021 full moon will affect her zodiac sign.

No Zodiac Sign Will Be Able To Escape This Month’s Full Moon

Here’s how it’ll affect you on a personal level.

By Roya Backlund
Kike Arnaiz/Stocksy

The full moon in Aquarius takes place on on July 23 at 10:36 pm ET

In astrology, full moons are moments of change. The upcoming full moon will rise in innovative Aquarius. Here's how every zodiac sign will be affected, because it could show you so much about yourself.

Shutterstock

Aries

Take a closer look at the people you associate with on a grand scale. Are they inspiring you to follow your dreams? Are they helping you learn more about yourself? This full moon will encourage you to join forces with others and bring something to fruition — together.

Shutterstock

