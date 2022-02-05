Jeni's Is Launching A Breakfast-Inspired Ice Cream Flavor With A Sweet Giveaway

Get ready, dessert lovers, because on Saturday, Feb. 5, you could win free ice cream for an entire year. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is giving away enough of their mouth-watering flavors for five lucky participants to indulge in for the next 365 days. And the best part? All you have to do is eat ice cream for breakfast and post about it to enter with Jeni’s Ice Cream For Breakfast giveaway.

If you aren’t already familiar with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, now is the time to get acquainted. Not only is the brand’s ice cream made from the highest quality ingredients, but they’re also constantly surprising fans with new and unique flavors that are always delicious. In fact, Jeni’s created a new ice cream flavor just for this giveaway: Maple Soaked Pancakes. The creamy, breakfast-inspired flavor is the perfect pint to indulge in when you’re participating in the Ice Cream For Breakfast challenge.

That said, you don’t even have to eat Jeni’s ice cream to participate in the giveaway on Saturday morning. Here’s how it works: Just choose your favorite ice cream and scoop some into a bowl or cone any time between 9 a.m. and noon local time. Then, snap a selfie with your scoop and post to your socials with the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast to officially enter the giveaway.

Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

One thing to keep in mind: You’ll want to make sure your social media profiles are set to “public” before the giveaway so that the people at Jeni’s can actually see your post and enter you into the contest. Five lucky participants will win enough Jeni’s ice cream to supply them for an entire year, and you definitely want to be part of that. Just think: This time next month you could be cracking open a Wildberry Lavender or Brambleberry Crisp pint to enjoy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

On top of the giveaway, there’s another fun reason to participate in Ice Cream For Breakfast day. Jeni’s is on a mission to set the world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast in a single day, and you could be a part of it. How fun would it be to tell your friends and family that you helped make ice cream-eating history happen? And it’ll be even sweeter if you bring home the grand prize.

If you can’t wait for your year-supply of ice cream to arrive, you can order some of Jeni’s most delectable flavors to hold you over. They’ve even curated a special Ice Cream For Breakfast collection that includes Maple Soaked Pancakes, as well as fan favorites like Skillet Cinnamon Roll and Coffee with Cream & Sugar.

And if that isn’t enough to satisfy your ice cream craving, you can also hop on Jeni’s website and snag one of their new super soft “lounge shirts” that just launched. Created to celebrate the fact that #IceCreamIsBreakfast, this oversized shirt features eye-popping pastels and the Maple Soaked Pancake logos. Just think: you can wear this shirt on Saturday mornings when you wake up for a scoop from your free ice cream stash.