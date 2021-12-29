~Love~
Young couple in a winter cabin on January 8, 2022, the most romantic day of the month for their zodi...

Romance Is In The Air For Every Zodiac Sign On This 1 Day In January

New year, new connections.

By Chelsea Jackson
A sun-Venus cazimi will be taking place in Capricorn on Jan. 8 at 7:47 p.m. ET

This configuration will coincide with Venus becoming visible again after being hidden from view during its retrograde period. While the rx doesn’t officially end until Jan. 29, the sun-Venus cazimi will serve as a period of renewal for Venus as it regains visibility — and it will be taking place in the birth charts of every sign.

Here’s what you can expect in your relationships:

Aries

This day will serve as a fresh new start to your professional endeavors. While Venus retrograde may have put things on hold for a bit, the sun-Venus conjunction is reigniting your relationship with success and acknowledgement. Be sure to use this energy wisely, it can really assist you in getting any exciting new projects off the ground.

