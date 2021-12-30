Set your plan for success into motion.
2022 is already a success, because it begins with a new moon in disciplined and determined Capricorn. As this moon forms a trine with innovative Uranus, it's helping you envision the life you deserve to lead. It's also helping you do the work it takes to make that life a reality. Here’s what that means for your zodiac sign:
You're defining your professional goals during this new moon. Think of what you want your career to look like and start forming a plan that takes you to the top. Don't be discouraged by failure. Sometimes you need to fail over and over again before everything falls into place.