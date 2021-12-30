Horoscopes
Young woman thinking about how the January 2022 new moon will affect her zodiac sign.

The First New Moon Of 2022 Wants Every Sign To Keep Their Resolutions

Set your plan for success into motion.

By Roya Backlund
Masha Raymers/Moment/Getty Images

The new moon in Capricorn takes place on Jan. 2 at 1:33 p.m. ET

2022 is already a success, because it begins with a new moon in disciplined and determined Capricorn. As this moon forms a trine with innovative Uranus, it's helping you envision the life you deserve to lead. It's also helping you do the work it takes to make that life a reality. Here’s what that means for your zodiac sign:

Michael Anthony Mascorro / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Aries

You're defining your professional goals during this new moon. Think of what you want your career to look like and start forming a plan that takes you to the top. Don't be discouraged by failure. Sometimes you need to fail over and over again before everything falls into place.

d3sign/Moment/Getty Images

