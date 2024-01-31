I am the proud owner of a lot of different niche candles. I have one for my zodiac sign, one called “f*ck it, I’m buying a cabin,” and one that’s meant to smell like tennis balls (don’t ask). But the strangest addition to my collection is the winner by a landslide: the Jacob Elordi bathwater candle inspired by the movie Saltburn. And I actually have six of them.

Before you ask about the state of my mental health, I promise this is a very serious experiment in the name of journalism. When Saltburn (which was released on Dec. 22 on Prime Video) started going viral on TikTok for its very, um, unorthodox sex scenes, it didn’t take long for the horny merch to start rolling out.

In other words, this is ostensibly a c*m-scented candle. And the internet can’t get enough of it.

One very popular item: the Jacob Elordi bathwater candle, named in reference to a scene where Elordi’s character Felix masturbates in the bathtub, and Oliver (Barry Keoghan) slurps the compromised water from the tub drain.

A quick Google search reveals countless options available for purchase on Etsy, and the search "Saltburn candle" has over 5 billion views on TikTok.

Even the movie’s stars know of the candle’s existence. “I already have 10 of them,” Keoghan joked to Variety on Jan. 3. “They’re all burning at my house right now.”

On The Tonight Show on Jan. 18, Elordi said he had also seen the viral candle. “Cailee [Spaeny], my co-star from Priscilla, actually sent me the videos of people doing this,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I want to know who’s making the money, you know? Like, ‘Great, where’s my money?’” Fallon handed him the candle, and Elordi jokingly pretended to slurp it. “It smells like a washing room — like detergent,” he said. “His clothes are clean.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Once I saw this clip, I knew I had to try the candle for myself. (Sorry, Jacob, I wish I could Venmo you directly for royalties.)

This project quickly became more complicated than I expected when I realized the candle options were... basically endless. On Etsy, there are at least 100 different varieties available, and you can select which scent you want. Unfortunately, they all seem to come in typical candle scents with a Jacob Elordi bathwater label, rather than specially-made concoctions designed to smell like the real thing.

Not to be deterred, I got my hands on six of the top Jacob Elordi bathwater candles on Etsy, asking the sellers to send me their most popular scent. After putting each to the test, here are my reviews and ratings in 10 words or less.

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle No. 1

Actual scent: white sage and lavender

Fresh, “just out of the bath” vibes. Points for accuracy.

Rating: 4/5

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle No. 2

Actual scent: white tea and fig

Slightly fruity, which feels strange in this context.

Rating: 3/5

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle No. 3

Actual scent: white sage and orchid

Flowery, more like Venetia’s bathwater. Or Oliver’s after the period scene?

Rating: 3/5

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle No. 4

Actual scent: white sage and lavender

Perfume-forward. Elspeth would wear this to black-tie dinner.

Rating: 3/5

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle No. 5

Actual scent: mahogany teakwood

Shaped like a tub, smells like cologne. My personal winner.

Rating: 5/5

Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle No. 6

Actual scent: white sage and lavender

Another flower-forward option. Soothing vibes after watching Saltburn chaos.

Rating: 3/5