Jacob Elordi Has Questions About His Bathwater Candle

The internet will never be the same after Saltburn’s bathtub scene. For those who haven’t watched the Oscar-nominated film, one of the most shocking moments was when Jacob Elordi’s character Felix masturbated in the bath. After he left the room, draining the tub, Ollie (played by Barry Keoghan) entered the room and drank the remaining bathwater.

The scene quickly became famous, and the #bathtubscene hashtag currently has over 89 million views on TikTok. There’s even an off-menu Starbucks drink devoted to the viral moment. Jacob Elordi bathwater candles are being sold on Etsy, too — and the actor himself has thoughts on the murky merchandise.

During a Jan. 18 episode of The Tonight Show, Elordi confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that he’d seen the Saltburn-inspired candles. “Cailee [Spaeny], my co-star from Priscilla, actually sent me the videos of people doing this,” he said.

He then smelled the candle for himself, pretending to slurp it, before describing the scent. “It smells like a washing room — like detergent,” he said. “His clothes are clean.”

But Elordi had one qualm with the candle. “I want to know who’s making the money, you know? Like, ‘Great, where's my money?’” he quipped. (Assuming there’s no such thing as bathwater royalties?)

Elordi’s co-star Keoghan also commented on the bathwater candles in a red carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. “It’s lovely,” he said. “It smells good ... It smells like Jacob — weirdly.”

Elordi has previously spoken about Saltburn’s bathtub scene. In a November interview with Variety, the actor joked, “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.’ I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

Amazon MGM Studios

The film’s production designer, Suzie Davies, opened up about shooting the scene in a Jan. 16 interview with Business Insider. Apparently, Keoghan was actually drinking “yogurt and a bit of milk and some water.”

"He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp," Davies told the outlet. "Often, when you film things like that, there are 20 people in the room. It's quite tense. But the cast can bring something that's so extraordinary that you can hear a pin drop. So when Barry was doing his stuff, it was amazing. He had no inhibitions."