"It's Almost Friday" Memes For When You’re Just Trying To Make It Through The Week

Some weeks are just exhausting, you know? Maybe it’s because you’re slammed at work and the days are dragging, or the weather’s been gloomy and you need a good long nap. Either way, it just seems like time stands still when you’re waiting for Friday, and honestly, the only way to get through it is to laugh about it. If you need some inspiration, these 20 “it’s almost Friday” memes will help you make it until it’s time to clock out.

It’s funny because everyone has a different idea about what makes Friday so great. Some people love to pack up their work computer and immediately head out with friends. They may go out dancing or drop into a pub for a few drinks, then sleep in on Saturday. Meanwhile, others (myself included, TBH) prefer to keep it low-key. My idea of the perfect Friday night is changing into my comfiest jammies, ordering in some takeout, and catching up on all the shows I missed while I was working long hours all week.

No matter how you spend your Friday, we all have one thing in common: we’re all just trying to make it to the weekend for some sweet, sweet relief from the workweek hustle. Whether you plan to head out on the town as soon as the clock strikes five on Friday, or you already have DoorDash pulled up on your phone, these “it’s almost Friday” memes are the perfect way to celebrate the end of the week. And be sure to share with your friends and feed to show everyone how proud you are that we had another week full of ups and downs, but we’re still here. We made it, fam.

Almost Friday Memes About Being Excited

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people post celebratory “it’s almost Friday” memes that show just how excited they are, and I’m here for it. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and it makes me realize that yeah, I think I’m going to make it through the week. Even if it’s currently only Monday.

Trying To Make It To Friday Memes

Then there are the Almost Friday memes that people post when they’re barely hanging on, which are just a little too relatable. These memes perfectly encapsulate what it feels like to white-knuckle it to the weekend, especially when you’re super busy at work or school. There are the long hours, followed by the kind of tired that makes you want to sleep until your eyes literally force themselves open. Double tap these Almost Friday memes when they come across your feed, because you know the poster is going ~Through It~.

It’s Not Friday Yet Memes

And then the worst thing happens... you think it’s Friday, but it’s really Thursday. Or worse, Wednesday. Is there anything more disappointing than finding out you have two whole days of work left for the week when you thought you were free? I think not.

It’s Finally Friday Memes

Finally, the day has arrived: Friday. But you still have to get through eight more hours of work before it’s time to kick back and relax. It’s so disappointing, but you’re almost there. And you know that as soon as the workday is over, Friday will be there to great you with a warm hug (and maybe a glass of wine). Cheers!