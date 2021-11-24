Score A FREE iPhone 13 With These Major Black Friday Deals

Apple stans, put down your old phone because there’s no better time to shop for an iPhone than during Black Friday. There are discounts available of as much as $1,000 back on an iPhone 13 Pro, or you can get a free iPhone 13 or 13 mini. With so many offers to take advantage of, if you have an iPhone 11 or 12 to trade in, you’ll want to swap it out ASAP. In the lead-up to Friday, Nov. 26, you’ll want to know about these iPhone 13 Black Friday 2021 deals featuring major sales on the latest phones before they’re gone.

Apple officially released the iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones on Sept. 24. Since the latest models dropped, many older models have been discounted, but it can be harder to find a great deal on the iPhone 13. If you managed to wait until Black Friday deals, you’ll want to see how you can score a new iPhone 13 for little to no cost. These discounts from retailers like Best Buy and Target offer the iPhone 13 lineup for way less than the sticker price, which ranges from $699 to $1099, depending on which model you get.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale is offering deep discounts on iPhone 13 purchases with eligible trade-ins. You can score the deals online or in-store through Nov. 26. If you’re planning to shop in person, please note that Best Buy stores will not be open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Best Buy's Black Friday hours will vary by location, and you can check your store's operating hours here.

Here’s what you can get:

T-Mobile

If you pay upfront, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is $1,099.99. T-Mobile’s 24-month payment plan is $45.84 per month.

Verizon

Save up to $1,000 on an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max with purchase, activation, and a trade-in of your old or damaged phone.

Get up to $800 when you purchase an iPhone 13 after eligible trade-in and activation.

Buy the iPhone 13 mini and get up to $700 with activation and an eligible trade-in.

Trade-in offer steps:

First, purchase an eligible iPhone for Verizon for its full retail price or select a Verizon installment plan. Next, activate your phone on a Verizon unlimited plan. To submit your trade-in, head to www.vzw.com/tradein, sign into your account, and follow the online prompts to complete the trade-in of your old phone.

The full retail price for the iPhone 13 Pro is $999.99 or you can do a 30-month installment plan for $33.33 per month. There’s also a shorter-term installment plan for $41.66 per month for 24-months.

AT&T

Save up to $1,100 on any iPhone 13 model with eligible trade-in and activation. First, you can get $100 instantly when you add a qualified line activation to your plan, no trade-in is necessary. On top of that, you can store up to $1000 off the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max or up to $800 off the iPhone 13 or 13 mini when you trade in your old phone.

Trade-in offer steps:

To score the trade-in offer, you'll need to buy an eligible iPhone for AT&T and select an AT&T installment plan. Then, activate your new iPhone on an unlimited plan from the carrier. From there, go to AT&T's trade-in page at www.att.com/tradein. Follow the prompts to complete your trade and request and make sure to use the promo code TRADEOFFER21.

You’ll need to select an installment plan for AT&T’s deal, which means you can choose from $19.44 per month for a new phone line or $22.23 per month for 36-months for an existing line upgrade.

Target

Target has an in-store-only deal to help you save on your new iPhone.

Through Nov. 27, you can get up to $250 off an iPhone 13 model, or an iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max when you open a new phone line and select a qualifying 36-month installment plan. Even if you don't open a new phone line, you can score $50 off when you upgrade your phone on an existing line and choose a 36-month installment plan.

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day on Nov. 25. In-store hours for Black Friday will vary by location, so you'll want to check your local store's operating hours before you head out.

The 36-month installment plan is $22.22 per month through AT&T.

Verizon Store

New Verizon customers can get an iPhone 12 mini for free ($599.99 off) when they sign up for an eligible unlimited plan.

If you already have an iPhone you want to keep, you can still get up to $500 (via a gift card) when you bring your phone in and switch to a select Unlimited plan.

Through Dec. 31, when you add a new line and trade in an old or damaged phone (free of battery damage), you can get up to $1000 off an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.

If you choose an installment plan, you can get the 64-gigabyte iPhone 12 mini for $19.99 per month for 30 months or $24.99 per month for 24 months.

AT&T

AT&T’s deals on Apple iPhone are for a limited time, so you should seal the deal if there’s a discount you don’t want to miss.

Discounts you can score include:

Get a free iPhone 13, 13 mini, or 13 Pro with an eligible trade-in and installment plan for new and returning customers.

$1,000 off an iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade-in and add or upgrade a new or existing phone line.

When you select an AT&T installment plan for the iPhone 13 Pro Max it starts at $30.56 per month for 36 months.

You can also get iPhone deals on AT&T Prepaid or Cricket Wireless.

New customers can get the iPhone SE for $99 when they sign up for an unlimited plan using your current phone number. The discount is only available in-store.

When you sign up for a new $60 per month Cricket Wireless plan, you can get a 64 GB iPhone XR for $49.99.

New Cricket Wireless customers can get a free 64GB iPhone SE when they sign up for a $60 a month plan. The deal is only available in-store.

Walmart

Walmart has a special gift card offer through Dec. 3.

The deal is as follows:

Up to $1,500 off a new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max via a Walmart eGift card for up to $500 and up to $1000 and bill credits with eligible trade-in. To get the deal, you'll need to sign up for an AT&T or Verizon payment plan during the promotion period. You will receive the gift card via email within 20 days after your phone shipment when purchasing online.

You can score up to $1,300 off an iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with eligible trade-in credit and Walmart eGift card value.

Additionally, when buying an iPhone 12 Pro, will receive a $450 Walmart eGift card, while an iPhone 12 will get you a $350 eGift card.

If you decide to get an iPhone 13, you can get your old smartphone's trade-in value plus a $300 Walmart eGift card.

The AT&T deal through Walmart starts at $22.20 per month for 36 months. If your carrier is Verizon, you’ll pay $26.64 per month for 30 months.

With so many deals on iPhone 13, you won't want to miss the 2021 sales. If you are heading to shop in the store, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.